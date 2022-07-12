WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly performs Beyonce's 'Crazy in Love' with daughter Cassie

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly recently shared a wholesome and adorable post on Instagram. In the video shared by the singer, he is performing Beyonce’s popular single from 2003, Crazy In Love, with his daughter Casie Colson Baker.

The rapper captioned the post "parenting" and wrote "My daughter got next" in the video. Earlier in March, Kelly had announced dates for his Mainstream Sellout Tour in support of his recently released album of the same name.

Last month, the artist released the documentary Life in Pink, which revolves around his personal life and highlights his bond with his daughter, Cassie.

Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter opens up about their relationship in the artist's documentary

The artist's documentary Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink was released on June 24. In the documentary, the artist’s daughter opens up about her struggles with having a famous father. Cassie opens up about having a dad who is often on the road and working late. The singer, in an interview, had noted that watching his 12-year-old speak in the documentary was hard and that it made him tear up.

Speaking about his daughter in the documentary, the singer said:

“I didn’t want to silence her truths at all, and I’m so proud of the way that she is able to speak and to be open. She’s the catalyst for everything good that I’m becoming.”

During the release of the documentary, Billboard quoted the singer as saying:

“This was a look at Machine Gun Kelly already being Machine Gun Kelly… we don’t know about what made him become Machine Gun Kelly. That rabbit hole goes way deeper. This was a period piece about the last two years of me balancing a new level of fame with a new relationship that I finally was wanting to take seriously and fatherhood, which is the ultimate task.”

Machine Gun Kelly plans to focus on hip-hop for his next album

Kelly’s last two albums (2020’s Tickets to my Downfall and 2022’s Mainstream Sellout) focused more on pop-punk. The singer now wants to focus on hip-hop for his upcoming album.

In an interview on Audacy Check In in April, the artist said:

“I’m going to make a rap album for myself. For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one, drive myself crazy. And two, not make a good product. I made Tickets and Mainstream Sellout because I wanted to make them. I need to now also make people miss that sound.”

For the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour, Kelly will be supported by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Willow, and Pvris, among other artists. The UK and European tour is slated to begin in September and will run through October. The tour will feature various artists, including iann dior and 44phantom.

