5 iconic FIFA World Cup theme songs of all time

Football fans globally have been jubilant since the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on November 20. The international competition is remarkable for showcasing elite talent, showmanship, crowd interaction, and sporting drama. Everything associated with the event is more significant than life.

The 2022 World Cup hosted in Qatar is off to a blistering start. The opening match of Qatar vs. Ecuador ended with Ecuador's 0-2 victory. But the tempo only picked up from there as audiences were shocked by Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, Japan beat Germany in another surprising upset.

A roller coaster of emotions surrounds the event. Whether you're a football fan or not, the World Cup is likely to be discussed near you. Consequently, organizers have routinely dropped music videos to promote the event. FIFA has made it a habit to produce iconic theme songs by hiring some of the industry's best.

These songs have gone on to become pop culture relics. Several years later, many of these tracks produced for a specific World Cup have become evergreen. The following section dives into some of the most iconic official theme songs.

Exploring the most iconic FIFA World Cup official theme songs ever

1) The Cup of Life (1998)

The first song that comes to mind when discussing World Cup anthems is undoubtedly Ricky Martin's iconic number - The Cup of Life, aka La Copa de la Vida. It is widely considered to be the best World Cup anthem ever made. The song even received awards at the 1999 Lo Nuestro Awards and El Premio Awards and won recognition at the 1999 BMI Latin Awards.

The music is energetic, deriving elements from samba and Latin pop culture. The Cup of Life was produced after FIFA wanted an anthem tailored to the 1998 World Cup. The song was featured on Martin's studio album, Vuelve (1998). It has since become one of the evergreen sporting anthems ever made.

2) Waka Waka (2010)

Shakira's hit number, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), is an obvious one that comes to mind, given its earworm nature. The energetic track encapsulates every listener and forces the body to move to its rhythm. The song became an instant viral hit and took advantage of the social media boom. The iconic video has become one of the most viewed videos on YouTube.

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) also has a complex history. The song is based initially on a Cameroonian makossa song called Zamina mina (Zangaléwa) by Golden Sounds. It is used in several African nations as a military marching song or rallying call. The World Cup track was meant to use this rallying cry to bring together the football champions.

3) Gloryland (1994)

Gloryland was the official song for the 1994 FIFA World Cup hosted by the US. Charles John Skarbek produced the song as a rendition of the spiritual Glory, Glory (Lay My Burden Down). Vocals were later added to the instrumental version that eventually became the anthem. Skarbek infused the new track with a rallying cheer.

Daryl Hall contributed vocals with Sounds of Blackness, an ensemble from Minnesota. The track had a classic 80s vibe, with Hall's mesmerizing vocals leading the way. The ensemble was a perfect addition to amplifying the memories and the projected emotions. This was a big moment for the US, and the track communicated that sentiment quite well.

4) We Are One (2014)

We Are One (Ole Ole) is the official song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup hosted by Brazil. The song was produced by Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, and Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte. The lyrics were penned by multiple internationally acclaimed artists like Sia, Danny Mercer, RedOne, Cirkut, and others.

The song was well received, as each artist has a massive fanbase. The lyrics were inclusive and focused on the essence of the sport, bringing everyone together. The video highlighted the Brazilian people, their culture, and the iconic green-yellow. The track had an Afro-Brazilian style of percussion. The following excerpt from the lyrics accurately captures the sentiment being conveyed by the event's organizers:

"I truly believe that this great game and the power of music will help unify us because we are best when we are one."

During the 2014 FIFA World Cup performance, Pitbull paid tribute to the sport and hoped the song would bring everyone together.

5) Live It Up (2018)

Live It Up was the official theme song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia. American singer Nicky Jam, Kosova-Albanian singer Era Istrefi, and Will Smith performed the song. This is the only song on the list infamous for accruing the most dislikes on YouTube.

Noah @noahdino15 The new World Cup song #LiveItUp is terrible. Nothing will ever beat Shakiras Waka Waka in my opinion The new World Cup song #LiveItUp is terrible. Nothing will ever beat Shakiras Waka Waka in my opinion

Typically, anthems associated with the tournament reflect the host nation's emotions or cultural heritage. But Live It Up had nothing to do with Russia or the Russian people. The song was made primarily by American artists, with the production by Diplo.

Critics have slammed the track for being too fast-paced for a football anthem and more suited to dance music. Some even asked FIFA to change the official song because it was such a misfit. This is likely one of the most hated World Cup anthems ever produced.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

