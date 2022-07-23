Who is Ricky Martin married to? All about Jwan Yosef as he addresses nephew's incest claims against singer

On Friday, July 22, Ricky Martin's husband, Jwan Yosef, publicly supported the 50-year-old singer-songwriter as the incest charges against him were dropped. Earlier this month, it was reported that Martin's nephew had filed for a temporary restraining order against the singer amid claims of an incestuous relationship.

After both Martin and his lawyers denied such claims, the nephew withdrew the case against his uncle on Thursday, July 21. According to NBC News, the 21-year-old nephew said that he did not require any further protection from Martin.

Earlier, a report from Spanish news portal Marca claimed that the two had been in a relationship for seven months and that they had separated two months back. Local Puerto Rican outlets also reported that Martin and Yosef had allegedly separated.

Ricky Martin's husband, Jwan Yosef, addresses incest claims and dismissal of the lawsuit

Following the dismissal of the lawsuit on July 21, Ricky Martin took to Instagram to share a picture of his lawyer's statement and the court document. Meanwhile, Martin's husband, Jwan Yosef, posted a snap of them together and mirrored Martin's caption from his post. In the caption of the couple's photo posted by Yosef, the 37-year-old wrote:

"Truth Prevails."

Jwan Yosef further posted Martin's video addressing the claim and the lawsuit dismissal on his Instagram story. In his video statement, Martin said:

"For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law … obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge."

He further added:

"Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful … for me, for my family, for my friends…I don't wish this upon anybody."

However, Jwan Yosef is yet to speak his opinion on the matter beyond those two words in the caption. This instance was the first time in around three weeks that Yosef addressed the allegations against his husband.

What is known about Jwan Yosef? Relationship timeline with Ricky Martin explored

Jwan Yosef is a Swedish painter who is reportedly based out of London, UK. According to his personal webpage, the 37-year-old specializes in plastic arts. He has received a BA degree in Fine Arts from Konstfack University College of Arts, Stockholm. Yosef also holds a Master's degree in Fine Arts from Central Saint Martins in London, from where he graduated in 2011.

The artist's webpage further reveals that he has held around nine solo exhibitions since 2013, with his last being in 2021. Furthermore, Yosef has been associated with over 40 group art exhibitions. He is also the founding member of The Bomb Factory Art Foundation in London.

According to his webpage, Jwan Yosef has won The Threadneedle Prize 2013 as well as the Beers Contemporary Award for Emerging Art in London.

Syrian native Jwan Yosef reportedly met Ricky Martin on Instagram when the latter stumbled across snaps of the former's art on the platform. In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM Radio Andy, Martin told the host:

"I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I'm like, 'Whoa, how cool! Who's this?' Then I start checking and all of a sudden I'm like, 'Ooh, ooh.' And then I wrote to him."

Later in 2016, the couple made their relationship public. During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricky Martin revealed that he was engaged to Yosef. They reportedly got married in 2017 and welcomed their baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef (now three), in December 2018.

A year later, they welcomed another child, their son Renn Martin-Yose (now two).

