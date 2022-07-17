'Livin la vida loca' meaning explained as allegations against Ricky Martin by his nephew leaves the internet shocked

Recent allegations against Ricky Martin shockingly accused the singer-songwriter of having an inappropriate relationship with his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. This is a new development following the accusations of domestic violence which surfaced online earlier this month.

The new accusation was reported by Spanish news portal Marca, who claimed that the allegations came from Martin's 21-year-old nephew. The publication further alleged that the singer and his nephew were in a relationship for seven months. As per the rumors, the alleged relationship ended two months ago.

These allegations of incest, if proven to be true, can lead to Martin facing up to 50 years of imprisonment, as per the local laws in Puerto Rico.

What did Ricky Martin's representative say about the claims?

Brianna Wu @BriannaWu Do not look at why Ricky Martin is trending. You’re happier not knowing.



Now, some of you are thinking, “I can handle it. I’ll look it up, and I’ll be fine.” You won’t be fine. Don’t do it.



After Marca reported the claim, Ricky Martin's lawyer slammed the person who accused the singer of such acts. His representatives told DailyMail.com:

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of s*xual or romantic relationship with his nephew."

The representative further added:

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs."

According to Marca, Ricky Martin's elder brother, rock singer Eric Martin, had identified the victim as their nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. However, the context in which the 61-year-old identified Sanchez as the victim of Martin's alleged abuse is unclear. As of now, neither of the brothers has addressed the recent allegations surrounding Martin and his nephew. Furthermore, it is unknown whether the aforementioned representative's statements were targeted toward Eric Martin.

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin had addressed the previous domestic violence allegations against him in early July. In a Twitter post, the 50-year-old Puerto Rico native wrote:

"The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."

Netizens react to accusations of Ricky Martin's alleged relationship with his nephew

Mary 🐝 @Maryshikadance Me finding out that Ricky Martin has taken the Vida Loca too far: Me finding out that Ricky Martin has taken the Vida Loca too far: https://t.co/GMsyaGP86q

Following the allegations, a legion of Twitter users took to the platform to express their shock over the development. Some even mocked the situation with a reference to Martin's 1999 hit-track Livin' la Vida Loca. The jokes were made in regards to the English title of the track, which roughly translated to "Livin' the Crazy Life." They likened the translation to the current situation of Martin, with him being accused of having an inappropriate and illegal relationship with his 21-year-old nephew.

Some tweets further joked and refused to acknowledge the singer's version of the track. Instead, they recognized the Livin' La Vida Loca track sung by Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas' characters in 2004's Shrek 2. A few tweets even jokingly hailed these two stars as the creator of the aforementioned track.

Puma Thurman @HyzenthlayRose After finding out why Ricky Martin's trending I just wanna say that the song Livin La Vida Loca doesn't belong to him anymore, from now on the real singers behind that song are Donkey and Puss in Boots After finding out why Ricky Martin's trending I just wanna say that the song Livin La Vida Loca doesn't belong to him anymore, from now on the real singers behind that song are Donkey and Puss in Boots https://t.co/zgm25xhfHj

Phoebe (ittybiddybutters) @biddybutters Livin La Vida Loca doesn’t belong to ricky martin it belongs to Yvie Oddly #dragrace Livin La Vida Loca doesn’t belong to ricky martin it belongs to Yvie Oddly #dragrace https://t.co/wHYODKgO39

dara faye @darafaye I never expected “stalking, domestic violence, and incest” to be what Ricky Martin meant by Livin La Vida Loca. 🥴 I never expected “stalking, domestic violence, and incest” to be what Ricky Martin meant by Livin La Vida Loca. 🥴😭

XO, ANTY  @XOANTY Ricky Martin could've had damned near any gay he wanted and he went for his NEPHEW?!



Who knew all these years he really -was- livin' la vida loca. I- Ricky Martin could've had damned near any gay he wanted and he went for his NEPHEW?! Who knew all these years he really -was- livin' la vida loca. I- https://t.co/kDu6uvgbQK

As of now, the accusations regarding Martin's alleged relationship with his nephew are not confirmed. Neither the Puerto Rican sources nor Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, the nephew, has responded to the claims.

