Who is Eddie Murphy's ex-wife? All about his family as Bria Murphy gets married to Michael Xavier

Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria Murphy married Michael Xavier on July 9. They tied the knot in a private ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance.

Bria walked the aisle with her parents and wore a gown by Netta BenShabu. Michael was seen in a Knot Standard tuxedo designed by Dion Lattimore. The site was designed with white flowers and candlelit chandeliers.

Bria Murphy is the daughter of Eddie Murphy and his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell. The duo were married for two years and had five kids together.

Eddie Murphy's ex-wife is the founder of skincare brand

Nicole Mitchell is a former model, and although she has retired, she continues to be involved in the skincare and workout industry. She is the founder and CEO of Y-Foy, which sells skincare cleansers and oils along with protein powders. The description of the products on Y-Foy's website states,

"As a retired model Nicole Murphy has tried it all. YFOY has taken out all the fuss and create a regimen that will give you real, long-lasting results."

Mitchell has appeared in many TV shows and appeared in the 2016 movie, Just Love. She appeared on the reality show Hollywood Exes and was also an executive producer of the show.

Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell met at the NAACP Image Awards in 1988. They tied the knot in March 1993 and had five kids together – Bria, Miles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella. However, the pair separated in 2005 and divorced the following year.

Eddie Murphy gained recognition for his appearances on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984 and has appeared in several movies and TV series alongside being a voice actor.

Know more about Bria Murphy and Michael Xavier

Bria Murphy and Michael Xavier got engaged in 2021 (Image via bria_murphy/Instagram)

It has not been revealed how Bria Murphy and Michael Xavier first met. However, Bria shared pictures of her engagement with Michael on Instagram in December 2021.

Bria Murphy is a model, actor, and the eldest among the four siblings. She made her acting debut with the TV series, Love That Girl! in 2011. She has appeared in other TV series and movies like The Start Up, Hollywood Exes, and The Game.

Bria has also appeared in films like Amateur Night and The Perfect Match. She is a model and is signed to LA Models. She was a global ambassador for Dark and Lovely hair care products at an event in January 2011.

On the other hand, Michael is also an actor and has appeared in the series, Bitten, followed by the film Deadly Inferno. He was among the cast members of the romantic comedy A Swingers Weekend, The Expanse, Northern Rescue, Shazam!, Private Eyes, The Bold Type, Taken, and others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far