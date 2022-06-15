How can you apply for the Squid Game reality show? Everything we know so far

Fans of Netflix's Squid Game now have another reason to rejoice. Days after Season 2 of the show was announced, the OTT platform has greenlit Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series based on the South Korean drama.

Squid Game: The Challenge will have 456 players competing against each other for a chance to win the $4.56 million prize. The news came from Netflix’s Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday. As per Netflix, the reality show will be “the biggest reality competition series ever,” hosting the largest ever cast and the largest cash prize in reality TV history.

More details on Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge will have the contestants go through a series of games inspired by the original South Korean drama as well as some new additions. Both their strategic skills and their ability to form alliances will be tested.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix's VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, confessed that Squid Game took the world by storm with "director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery." In a statement sent via a release provided to Decider, he said:

“We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end.”

The South Korean drama is Netflix's biggest sensation, and the production for a second season is currently underway. The show was hugely popular because of its unique concept that featured 456 people brought together to participate in a series of deadly children’s games. Only one can take the prize, and failure will result in an immediate death. Viewers lost many of their favorite characters over the course of nine episodes.

This isn't the first time that someone has tried to attempt to recreate the show in real life. YouTube star MrBeast attempted to do the same thing in November last year and was widely criticized for it.

For the time being, the show is looking for English-language speakers from all over the world. Readers can visit the Squid Game Casting website to find out more details about eligibility and casting.

The show is described on the website as follows:

"You’ve seen the drama, now it’s your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest ever social experiment! This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a life-changing cash prize."

The 10-episode competition series will be co-produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden, and it will be filmed in the UK. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland serve as executive producers for Studio Lambert, and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown for The Garden.

