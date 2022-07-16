Why is Ricky Martin trending? Nephew claim leaves Twitter shocked, sparks memefest online 

Ricky Martin is trending on the internet as he faces accusations of incest, which were made against the singer anonymously by Law 54, part of Puerto Rico's Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

The alleged victim's name was not initially disclosed. However, Ricky's brother Eric Martin claims that Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, the singer's nephew, is the victim. Eric has also accused the musician of domestic violence.

A memefest has sparked online since the news circulated across social media.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old singer is expected to go to court on July 21. Under Puerto Rico's "incest charges," the singer could face up to 50 years in prison if the court finds him guilty. When the victim and abuser are related, the nation has stricter penalties for s*xual charges.

However, it is important to note that the charges against Ricky were not made public at the time of writing this article.

A local news outlet claimed that the singer had a relationship with his nephew for seven months. The singer reportedly did not take the breakup well and lingered around the petitioner's residence thrice.

Netizens react to Ricky Martin's seven-month-long relationship with nephew

Internet users were shocked by the allegations against the Livin' la Vida Loca singer and created reactionary memes. Other internet users were quick to link Errol Musk's claims of a child with his stepdaughter to Martin's instance of incest.

A few hilarious tweets read:

max @jetszy @PopBase RICKY MARTIN HAD A WHAT WITH HIS WHAT WHO IS WHAT AND FILED A WHAT @PopBase RICKY MARTIN HAD A WHAT WITH HIS WHAT WHO IS WHAT AND FILED A WHAT https://t.co/cggSypAzTa

Shaheed Rajab @DamianWayneBro Ricky Martin banging his 21 year old nephew and Elon Musk father having a baby with his step daughter. When’s the meteor coming again? Ricky Martin banging his 21 year old nephew and Elon Musk father having a baby with his step daughter. When’s the meteor coming again? https://t.co/ulwJeHir3B

Arv Rankowski @ArvRankowski dear everyone who wondered why Ricky Martin is trending: dear everyone who wondered why Ricky Martin is trending: https://t.co/bcYJzfpzYC

Puma Thurman @HyzenthlayRose After finding out why Ricky Martin's trending I just wanna say that the song Livin La Vida Loca doesn't belong to him anymore, from now on the real singers behind that song are Donkey and Puss in Boots After finding out why Ricky Martin's trending I just wanna say that the song Livin La Vida Loca doesn't belong to him anymore, from now on the real singers behind that song are Donkey and Puss in Boots https://t.co/zgm25xhfHj

NUFF @nuffsaidny Me checking to see why Ricky Martin is trending.



Me checking to see why Ricky Martin is trending. https://t.co/lJPw6B1UdP

Kénnÿ✨ @kennysroys Me: “Why is Ricky Martin trending?”

Me after finding out why he’s trending: Me: “Why is Ricky Martin trending?”Me after finding out why he’s trending: https://t.co/FSJT9SGuC9

Mama Molasses @indigo_raven_ Opened the internet today only to learn why people were talking about Ricky Martin. Opened the internet today only to learn why people were talking about Ricky Martin. https://t.co/nnYFftjdZO

Ricky Martin responds to incest allegations

As the charges made headlines, a representative for the singer told People magazine:

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

His attorney Marty Singer also told TMZ:

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

His rep also told the celebrity news outlet:

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin was accused of domestic violence by an unidentified victim earlier this month. Since then, the accuser has received a temporary restraining order against the Grammy winner, who has denied the allegations.

Martin is married to Spanish-born artist Jwan Yosef. The two tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to Lucia Martin-Yosef, Valentino Martin, Matteo Martin, and Renn Martin-Yosef.

