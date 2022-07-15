How old is Errol Musk? Elon Musk's father claims he had second child with his stepdaughter

Elon's father, 76-year-old Errol Musk, recently made a shocking revelation where he claimed that he got Jana Bezuidenhout pregnant 3 years ago and had a second child with her. Jana, the stepdaughter of Errol, is 41 years younger than him; Errol has raised her since she was just 4 years old.

In a statement, he also claimed that when Elon Musk discovered this, he went berserk as he lived with Jana growing up.

"She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up": Errol Musk on having a child with his stepdaughter

Errol Musk, who is currently 76 years old, talked to a British publication and made the shocking revelation and stated that his child with Jana was "unplanned." He also said:

“I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious you know. She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together. Jana stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.”

Errol was married to Jana's mother, Heide, for 18 years and the couple even had 2 children together. However, Errol is also aware of the generation gap between the two. He said:

“But I realised she's two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her. So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it's going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself. I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking woman I've ever seen in my life."

As for having more children, Errol Musk said,

"We are on earth to reproduce, and I could have another child, I would."

Admitting that his other daughters were shocked by his relationship with Jana, he also added:

"And they still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister.”

Errol also talked about how habitual he is of women claiming to have had his child. Speaking about his younger days, he exclaimed how he had about 6 women coming and claimed they were pregnant with Errol's child.

Calling them opportunists, Erron spilled the beans when he talked about a phase in Johannesburg in the eighties when he went out with different women every night.

Errol Musk's revelation shocks netizens

Ever since Errol Musk came out with this shocking news, netizens can't keep calm and definitely, cannot stop talking about it. One user tweeted:

“This Errol Musk story is really tough to take in. He was 45 and the mother to his step daughter was 25 when they got together. He and the step daughter now have two children together. What a disturbing pattern and reasons why conversations about “grooming” are so important.”

MaCherie D @MaCherie_D This Errol Musk story is really tough to take in. He was 45 and the mother to his step daughter was 25 when they got together. He and the step daughter now have two children together. What a disturbing pattern and reasons why conversations about “grooming” are so important. This Errol Musk story is really tough to take in. He was 45 and the mother to his step daughter was 25 when they got together. He and the step daughter now have two children together. What a disturbing pattern and reasons why conversations about “grooming” are so important.

Hadley Sheley @HadleySheley Ummm… So do Errol Musk’s kids with his step daughter call Elon Musk their uncle or brother? Ummm… So do Errol Musk’s kids with his step daughter call Elon Musk their uncle or brother?😳

Grace R 🇺🇦 @candid_kitten Why the hell would you have a child with your step-daughter? Let alone, admit to it publicly, looking at you Errol Musk Why the hell would you have a child with your step-daughter? Let alone, admit to it publicly, looking at you Errol Musk 😬

Samuel F. Reynolds, Scorpio At Large @UnlockAstrology That Errol Musk story with his step-daughter is why I got sick of Merchant/Ivory movies in the 90s. It seemed to always be this message that love, especially forbidden, was worth it at any level, and I don't think that's true. That Errol Musk story with his step-daughter is why I got sick of Merchant/Ivory movies in the 90s. It seemed to always be this message that love, especially forbidden, was worth it at any level, and I don't think that's true.

Stereorage82 @stereorage82



You friggin kidding me?



Racists, who made their empire on apartheid in South Africa. And people look up to them. Wow, soooo Elon's dad, Errol Musk is a groomer. Having children with your... Step daughter? Two children, by the way!You friggin kidding me?Racists, who made their empire on apartheid in South Africa. And people look up to them. Wow, soooo Elon's dad, Errol Musk is a groomer. Having children with your... Step daughter? Two children, by the way!You friggin kidding me?Racists, who made their empire on apartheid in South Africa. And people look up to them. 😐

mr kix @mr_kixx Errol Musk had a secret baby with his step daughter that he raised since she was 4 🤔 Errol Musk had a secret baby with his step daughter that he raised since she was 4 🤔 https://t.co/I5boRKZ7qW

Errol, 76 years old, is an electromechanical engineer who has spent his early days in South Africa. In addition to being a pilot, property developer, and sailor, he is also the owner of a Zambian emerald mine near Lake Tanganyika.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far