Who is Maye Musk? All about Elon Musk's supermodel mother as duo make Met Gala 2022 appearance together 

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk arrived at the Met Gala 2022 with his mother, Maye Musk.

This was the first time that the 50-year-old billionaire stepped out in the limelight since securing his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter last week.

When Vogue live stream host La La Anthony asked Musk about his plans for Twitter during the event, which happened on May 1, he said:

"My goal, assuming everything gets done, is to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and to have as broad a swathe of people on Twitter as possible. And that it is entertaining and funny and they have as much fun as possible."

He was also asked about his attire for the evening, which was themed Gilded Glamour. He said:

"Just following the dress code."

Musk chose to wear a classic tuxedo for the star-studded event, while his 74-year-old mother, Maye Musk, wore a crimson velvet Dior dress with cords of pearls from Chopard draped around her neck.

Who is Maye Musk?

Maye Musk was born on April 19, 1948, in Regina, Saskatchewan, to parents Joshua and Wyn Haldeman, who had a profitable chiropractic practice. She has a twin sister called Kaye and is one of five children. They traveled quite frequently, but the family's home was in South Africa,

According to The New York Times, Musk's adventurous parents flew the family 22,000 miles across the world in an aircraft her father had bought in bits from Canada when she was four years old.

Maye Musk began modeling at the age of 15 in Pretoria and Johannesburg, and grew into a successful model who worked on weekends and participated in runway shots and catalogs. In addition, the teen was a finalist in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant in 1969 and was a prominent model in 1960s, per the publication.

Musk met Errol Musk, an engineer who would eventually become her husband, in high school. The couple married in 1970, and their first son Elon was born a year later, followed by their son Kimbal and daughter Tosca a year later.

Maye and Errol divorced in 1979 after nearly ten years of marriage. According to Business Insider, Musk relocated with her three children from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Toronto in 1989 when she was 42 years old.

Musk struggled to make ends meet as a single mother despite her successful modeling career in high school. While talking to Vogue Magazine, Maye Musk said:

"After divorcing, I left South Africa to live in Toronto. They were tough years, on my own with three young children and no income. I’d cry when they spilt milk because I didn’t have the money to buy any more."

The family had no furnishings and lived in a modest, rent-controlled apartment.

Maye Musk supported her children by working five jobs, including modeling and serving as a research officer at the University of Toronto. According to her own website, she also went to university to get a Masters degree while running a modeling school in the evenings. Talking to Vanity Fair in 2015, she said:

"[Children] grow up knowing you work hard, and the harder you work, the better you do and the luckier you get."

Elon brought his mom to Met Gala 2022, months after his split from singer Grimes was confirmed on Twitter in March. The former duo are parents to two kids - X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl.

