What happened to Ivana Trump? Cause of death explored as Donald Trump's former wife passes away at 73

On Thursday, July 14, former US President Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73. The Czech-American businesswoman died at her New York City apartment around noon.

The news of her passing was shared by Donald Trump on his social media venture, Truth Social. Following that, the Trump family also released an official statement that paid tribute to the late first wife of the 45th US President.

In the post, Donald Trump wrote:

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City...Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her."

He further referred to his late first wife as a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Ivana Trump's cause of death and other information regarding her passing

According to ABC News, the late Czechoslovakia native was found to be unconscious at the bottom of a flight of stairs at her New York residence. The publication cited New York City Police Department (NYPD) sources who disclosed that Ivana Trump was pronounced dead at her Upper East Side apartment.

They further mentioned that an investigation is now underway to figure out if she had fallen down the stairs. As per police sources, a medical examiner will later examine the body to shed light on the cause of her demise.

Meanwhile, TMZ stated that NYPD sources responded to a call made from the scene at around 12:30 pm. The publication also claimed that Ivana Trump suffered a cardiac arrest. The condition might have also caused the businesswoman and author's fall. However, the cause behind the cardiac arrest has not been revealed yet.

Trump family responds to Ivana Trump's demise

Ivana and Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and his wife Lara were also spotted outside the NYC building. As per ABC News, Eric briefly addressed the press outside the building and told them:

"It's been a very sad day."

Later the family made an official statement where they referred to Ivana as "a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend." Further, it read:

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."

Ivana and Donald Trump's marriage and divorce

Ivana Trump married Donald Trump in 1977, which was reportedly her second marriage. At the time of their marriage, the Czech Republic native was not a citizen of the United States. However, she later became a naturalized citizen of the country in 1988 after over a decade of their marriage.

The former couple welcomed three children together, Donald Jr. (born in 1977), Ivanka (born in 1981), and Eric (born in 1984). During the time of their marriage, the late 73-year-old had served in multiple executive positions for her then-husband, Trump's, business ventures.

She reportedly served as a vice president of interior design and managed the Plaza Hotel, a luxury establishment in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Furthermore, Ivana was the CEO and president of Trump's Castle casino resort prior to her divorce from Trump in 1992.

Six years after their divorce, the entrepreneur invested in multiple ventures in Croatia. Moreover, she launched her own beauty and clothing lines and also skied competitively throughout the US.

