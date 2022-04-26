Staind Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Staind has announced a 12-date tour slated for September. The tour will kick off on September 8 in Niagara Falls, New York and will conclude on September 24 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The band started with major festivals and shows in 2019 after a five-year hiatus and also performed at unplugged shows. The band is expected to announce additional tour dates and new music later in 2022.

Evening With Staind 2022 Tour Tickets and Dates

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on April 29. A special artist pre-sale will start on April 26 at 10:00 am PT and will run through April 28 at 10:00 am PT. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website.

September 8 - Niagara Falls, New York at Seneca Casino

September 9 - Verona, New York at Turning Stone Casino

September 10 - Atlantic City, New Jersey at Ocean Resort Casino

September 11 - Springfield, Massachusetts at Mass Mutual Center

September 15 - Corning, California at Rolling Hills Casino

September 16 - Reno, Nevada at Silver Legacy Casino

September 17 - Highland, California at Yaamava’ Casino

September 18 - Las Vegas, Nevada at The Joint at Virgin Casino

September 20 - Tucson, Arizona at Casino Del Sol

September 22 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at Hard Rock Casino

September 23 - Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino

September 24 - Shawnee, Oklahoma at Firelake Grand Casino

Staind likely to release new album

The band's original lineup consisted of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. In 2011 Wysocki was replaced by Sal Giancarelli.

Last June, Mike Mushok told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio that his band was working on their first studio album since 2011’s self-titled effort.

"I imagine, having not put out a real record of new music in 10 years, we're gonna be pretty critical of what it is and wanna make sure that it's great. But, yes, there is talk of that. We actually signed a record deal and have a deal to do a new record."

More about the band

Last May, the band released their first album in nine years. (Image via Instagram / @saind)

The band has recorded seven studio albums titled Tormented (1996), Dysfunction (1999), Break the Cycle (2001), 14 Shades of Grey (2003), Chapter V (2005), The Illusion of Progress (2008), and Staind (2011).

Last May, they released their first album in nine years, Live: It's Been Awhile. The album was accompanied by The Return Of Staind, a two-part global streaming series. The series launched with the band's Live: It's Been Awhile (From Foxwoods) concert, which streamed globally on May 1, 2021.

