Who was Barry Bailey? Tributes pour in as Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist dies aged 73

Southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist Barry Bailey recently passed away at the age of 73.

Atlanta-based TV station WXIA-TV stated that Bailey died in his sleep on March 12 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. A message shared on the Atlanta Rhythm Section’s official Facebook page honored the artist’s memory, stating:

“Unsung. You heard that a lot when people would talk about Barry Bailey’s guitar playing. That meant that not enough people were aware of his work."

The post further stated:

"Barry, you may have been unsung.. …but you made others sing. Speaking for all of the original, former, and existing members of ARS… Thanks for setting the bar so high.”

In brief about Barry Bailey and Atlanta Rhythm Section

Barry was the founding guitarist of the Atlanta Rhythm Section and played on every album until his retirement in 2006. Among their most successful albums was the platinum-selling Champagne Jam in 1978.

The band also shared the stage with several rock legends like The Who, The Rolling Stones, Foreigner, Heart, Cheap Trick, Aerosmith, and others. Its beginnings can be traced back to 1970.

Barry Bailey performs onstage at Alex Cooley's Champagne Jam at Georgia Tech's Grant Field (Image via Tom Hill/Getty Images)

A local recording studio called Studio One opened at the time and the remnants of the two groups became the studio’s house band. The facility’s head Buddy Buie began assembling a session band that included Rodney Justo, Barry Bailey, Paul Goddard, Dean Daughtry, and Robert Nix.

The band’s first few albums failed to become a hit and Justo was later replaced with newcomer Ronnie Hammond. They soon delivered the hit single So Into You from the album A Rock and Roll Alternative and it was the group’s first album to reach gold certification.

They then released the highest-charting album of their career in 1978, Champagne Jam, which led to two hit singles, I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight and Imaginary Lover. They eventually became one of the hardest touring bands in the entire Southern rock genre.

The group continued to release several successful albums like Underdog, Are You Ready, Quinella and others. Although they later split, they continued to reunite for tours and released their new studio album, Eufaula, after a decade in 1999.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Barry Bailey gained a huge fanbase as the guitarist of the Atlanta Rhythm Section. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:

Damon Johnson @DamonJOfficial



Barry…there are not enough words to thank you properly. You will live in our hearts forever



#RIPBarryBailey #atlantarhythmsection RIP the great Barry Bailey. A towering guitar player, an indescribable influence on my music & absolutely one of the greatest to ever do it.Barry…there are not enough words to thank you properly. You will live in our hearts forever RIP the great Barry Bailey. A towering guitar player, an indescribable influence on my music & absolutely one of the greatest to ever do it.Barry…there are not enough words to thank you properly. You will live in our hearts forever ❤️#RIPBarryBailey #atlantarhythmsection https://t.co/8VeNkOJ4tE

Greg Renoff @GregRenoff Matt Wake @matthewbwake

al.com/life-and-cultu… R.I.P. Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist Barry Bailey, a unique talent among all those '70s southern rock greats. Barry's guitar was one of reasons why ARS was more "southern Steely Dan" than Allmans-wannabees. Wrote this ARS piece in 2019 for @aldotcom R.I.P. Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist Barry Bailey, a unique talent among all those '70s southern rock greats. Barry's guitar was one of reasons why ARS was more "southern Steely Dan" than Allmans-wannabees. Wrote this ARS piece in 2019 for @aldotcom.al.com/life-and-cultu… https://t.co/mA92KWG12E RIP Barry Bailey. I’m a big fan of ARS’s Champagne Jam album: the title track, "Imaginary Lover" and "I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight" are standouts. twitter.com/matthewbwake/s… RIP Barry Bailey. I’m a big fan of ARS’s Champagne Jam album: the title track, "Imaginary Lover" and "I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight" are standouts. twitter.com/matthewbwake/s…

Bobby Düthü @bobbyduthu RIP Barry Bailey – Guitarist for Atlanta Rhythm Section.

There are others of course, but the solos in, “Spooky” and, “Imaginary Lover” are among the best ever - in any genre - of any era… RIP Barry Bailey – Guitarist for Atlanta Rhythm Section.There are others of course, but the solos in, “Spooky” and, “Imaginary Lover” are among the best ever - in any genre - of any era… https://t.co/1q3VUPSk8o

Marissa @mar_acpc you will always be remembered Rip Barry Bailey from Atlanta Rhythm Section. It was honor hanging out with you on you last days.you will always be remembered Rip Barry Bailey from Atlanta Rhythm Section. It was honor hanging out with you on you last days. ❤️ you will always be remembered

Valerie Byers @Valerie66520298 Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist Barry Bailey passes away | 11alive.com/article/news/l… I'm a huge ARS fan. My friend, Sean Burke, used to be the drummer. RIP Barry.Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist Barry Bailey passes away | 11alive.com I'm a huge ARS fan. My friend, Sean Burke, used to be the drummer. RIP Barry. 🙏💔 Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist Barry Bailey passes away | 11alive.com 11alive.com/article/news/l…

So far, there have been no known survivors of Bailey and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.

