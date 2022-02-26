Who is David Greenberg? Meet L’Oreal’s new CEO

As of February 25, 2022, David Greenberg is the new CEO of L'Oreal USA. He was also appointed as the President of North America Zone and an executive member of the company.

Taking the reigns from Stéphane Rinderknech, who left the company after serving in the position for two years, David will be leading the the group after serving for 28 years at the L'Oreal company in different leadership roles, previously serving across brands, markets, divisions, and functions.

All about L'Oreal's new CEO David Greenberg

David Greenberg is a trusted advocate for the North American beauty industry at Loreal and has proven himself through the business model transformation of the product division in North America at L'Oreal since April 2017.

David is also a veteran who has served on the Board of the Personal Care Product Council (PCPC), the Industry Advisory Board of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), the School of Graduate Studies in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing & Managment, and the nation's leading industry trade association.

Nicolas Hieronimus, the current global CEO of L'Oreal, commented upon David's appointment, saying,

“I have known David for many years. David is one of the architects of L'Oréal’s rise to become the market leader in the US, and he still leads with the same entrepreneurial, innovative and competitive mindset. He is a successful team builder. I am very proud to name the first American to head the North America Zone and to join our Groupe’s Executive Committee. North America Zone is one of our biggest engines of growth and David is the right person to take our team and business to new heights,” said Nicolas.

David has overseen the growth of SalonCentric under his five-year tenure at L'Oreal and has modernized the product business into an omnichannel and digital work. Prior to his role as CEO, David also served as president of Garnier, Maybelline, and Essie at L'Oreal USA's Consumer Products division, which he held for 8 years, after which he directed marketing for six years for the L'Oreal Paris brand.

He has also worked at Pupl Riot, Matrix, NYX Professional Makeup, and Essie brand acquisitions for global expansion and integration of the labels. In 2005, David Greenberg also took on the challenging role of Chief Human Resources Officer, proving his skills in developing people and building highly engaged teams.

After completing his education in Bachelors of Business/Managerial Economics from Lehigh University in 1980-1984 and his MBA degree from NYU Stern School of Business from 1989 to 1991, he held the position of brand manager for Unilever for two years from July 1991 to July 1993

Clearly, David is more than qualified for the new role and we wish him the best in his endeavors.

