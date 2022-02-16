What are jelly nails? Recommended products, price, and how to take part in the viral TikTok trend revealed 

TikTok beauty creators are trying their hand at jelly nails and loving it. The short-video platform has become a staple for social media users, especially those who like to stay on-trend. And with over a billion users, the app introduces new beauty trends almost every week. Earlier this month, makeup enthusiasts went crazy over the jawline highlight trend, inspired by Bella Hadid.

Jelly nails, however, take inspiration from the early 2000s and are a part of the y2k esthetic. People tint transparent nail polish with a colored one. The tinted nail paint gives a dainty, glossy, and jelly-like look to the nails when applied.

Jelly nails don't require special equipment

Jelly nails are fairly easy to achieve, all one has to do is mix a few drops of their favorite nail polish into a clear topcoat, and apply it on the nails. The colored polish adds a tint to the clear one, which becomes visible after a few coats. The final look resembles a jelly, translucent and shiny.

A few creators went a step ahead and added more elements to make it look even better. People with short nails can apply a clear nail extension to make their entire nail look transparent.

Here are our top 5 picks for clear topcoats,

Essie Gel Couture Top Coat, available for $12 at ulta.com, CND Super Shiny Top Coat, available for $9 at ulta.com, Olive & June Nail Polish Top Coat, available for $8 at ulta.com, Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. 101 Top Coat, available for $8 at target.com, Static Nails Liquid Glass Top Coat, available for $12 at staticnails.com

Just remember to use a glossy top coat to show off a super shiny manicure on TikTok.

Twitter users are showing off their nails on social media

Users on Twitter are showcasing their at-home manicures on social media and sharing them with their followers, here are a few of them:

ann @hoshy_main imagine woozi pretty hands with jelly nails ☹ imagine woozi pretty hands with jelly nails ☹ https://t.co/bhdmDpBX26

♡ Vanessa ♡ @nessa_sio I tried doing jelly nails and I think they came out pretty cute. <3 I tried doing jelly nails and I think they came out pretty cute. <3 https://t.co/Ii6TL7GJ1F

orange soda on the rocks @burntorangesoda I made my own "jelly" polish with green polish + top coat and used a sheer white (with gold glitter) to make this marble-jade nail look and it came out so much better than I expected lol I made my own "jelly" polish with green polish + top coat and used a sheer white (with gold glitter) to make this marble-jade nail look and it came out so much better than I expected lol https://t.co/l1RDFxsMzF

swaggy_coww @swaggy_coww Jelly nails!

- put a little bit of coloured nail polish into clear nail polish Jelly nails!- put a little bit of coloured nail polish into clear nail polish https://t.co/QsVMkRgIcm

jj @la_jellybean Been feeling rubbish all weekend so I made my nails pretty. Sheer pink/purple sponged gradient, with glitter jelly accent nail, all topped off with a @holotaco Been feeling rubbish all weekend so I made my nails pretty. Sheer pink/purple sponged gradient, with glitter jelly accent nail, all topped off with a @holotaco https://t.co/QcndkSFi7p

Another unconventional beauty trend that went viral on TikTok was the Chrom tooth polish, where users applied a special polish to change the color of their teeth. The tooth polish is available in many different colors, most of which are priced under $20.

Edited by Sabika