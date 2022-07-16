Who is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez? Ricky Martin allegations explained as singer denies 21-year old nephew's claim

Singer Ricky Martin was recently accused of alleged abuse against his nephew. Nearly two weeks ago, a Puerto Rican judge reportedly issued a "domestic-violence related" restraining order against the pop star.

Although the victim's name was not mentioned at the time, Spanish publication Marca later reported that Martin's brother Eric claimed that the victim was the singer's 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

On Friday, Ricky Martin's lawyer spoke to TMZ and denied all the claims allegedly made by his nephew. The attorney said:

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of s*xual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

The representative further added that the singer and his legal team are looking forward to the case being dismissed:

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Earlier this month, Martin also took to Twitter to announce that the restraining order issued against him was based on "completely false allegations":

At the time, an attorney for the musician also echoed similar sentiments while speaking to The New York Post:

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

The latest controversy against Martin comes after he faced a $3 million lawsuit from his former on-and-off manager, Rebecca Drucker. The manager sued the singer for "unpaid commissions," and legal documents stated that she was "protecting" the Livin' La Vida Loca performer from a "potentially career-ending allegation."

In the wake of the accusations, El Vocero reported that the petitioner "fears for his safety" and issued a protection order to refrain Martin from contacting or calling the victim.

Dennis Yadiel Sanchez is Ricky Martin's sister's son

Dennis Yadiel Sanchez is a 21-year-old man and singer Ricky Martin's nephew. He is the son of the Latin pop icon's sister, Vanessa Martin. The youngster recently made news after allegedly accusing Martin of domestic abuse and an inc*stuous relationship.

It was revealed that Sanchez had filed a "domestic violence related" restraining order against Martin nearly two weeks ago. According to the Puerto Rican publication El Vocero, Sanchez claimed he was in a seven-month-long relationship with Martin.

He also accused the Maria singer of "exercising physical and psychological attacks" on him during their relationship and said that the pair parted ways nearly two months ago. Sanchez further alleged that the musician "did not take their breakup well" and wandered near the victim's house at least three times.

Although Sanchez's identity as the petitioner for the restraining order was initially hidden, Martin's brother Eric revealed his name while speaking to Marca. Martin's lawyers denied the allegations against the singer and claimed that Dennis Yadiel Sanchez was "struggling with deep mental health challenges."

Marca reported that Sanchez initially filed the charges anonymously under Law 54, the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

Several media outlets noted that Martin could face up to 50 years in prison if the allegations are true. Puerto Rico has stricter rules if crimes of the mentioned nature involve a victim biologically related to the perpetrator.

Ricky Martin was last spotted in Los Angeles on the set of his new AppleTV+ miniseries and is expected to appear in a Puerto Rican court on July 21 for his upcoming hearing.

