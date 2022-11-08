Shakira's mother reacts to Gerard Pique's Barcelona retirement 

Shakira’s mother, Nadia Ripoll, has reacted to Barcelona legend Gerard Pique’s retirement from football, claiming that the superstar must have thought long and hard before announcing it.

Last Thursday (November 3), Pique shook the football fraternity by announcing his imminent retirement from football. He also disclosed that the match against Almeria at Camp Nou on November 6 would be his last. The Barcelona no. 3 wore the captain’s armband until he was taken off in the 85th minute, producing an impressive performance as the Blaugrana cruised to a 2-0 victory.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pique went through all the emotions after the final game of his career 🥺 Pique went through all the emotions after the final game of his career 🥺 https://t.co/xIr4YrOZOu

Pique and his former partner Shakira have been making headlines since announcing their breakup in June 2022. So, the media did not hesitate to ask the Colombian pop star’s mom, Ripoll, to comment on the Spaniard’s retirement. Outside the Teknon Medical Center, where her husband is admitted, Nadia told the press (via Music Mundial):

“Well, I didn’t know anything and I imagine that, if he does it, it has been thought about by him a lot and whatever he decides, that’s it.”

The ex-Manchester United man has played 616 games for Barca in his career, scoring 53 goals and winning three Champions League trophies and eight La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

Shakira was very upset after Barcelona legend Pique failed to visit her father in hospital

As per journalist Adriana Dorronsoro, Shakira was infuriated after her former partner failed to visit or even check up on her ill father William Mebarak (via The Sun).

Currently battling health issues, Mebarak was readmitted to a clinic in Barcelona. It was initially claimed that the former center-back had visited Shakira’s father, but the singer has reportedly denied the reports since.

ElCanciller.com @elcancillercom [FÚTBOL] Histórico: después de casi 20 años de carrera, se retiró el ex de Shakira, Gerard Piqué. 📸 [FÚTBOL] Histórico: después de casi 20 años de carrera, se retiró el ex de Shakira, Gerard Piqué. 📸 https://t.co/sVYsOTcUox

Speaking on the Spanish show El Programa de Ana Rosa, Dorronsoro insisted that Pique did not even ask about Mebarak, let alone visit him.

"Shakira is very upset that Pique didn't go to see him and that he hasn't enquired about his health.

"She wanted to make it very clear that Pique has not been to visit her father nor has he asked about his health."

Shakira and the Barcelona center-back were together for 11 long years before calling it a day in their relationship. They share two children: Milan (9) and Sasha (7).

