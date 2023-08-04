Militarie Gun UK and European tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Militarie Gun has announced a new tour, titled Life Under the Gun 2023, scheduled from November 11, 2023, to December 10, 2023, in venues across mainland Europe and the UK. The tour supports the band's debut studio album of the same name.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Spiritual Cramp, via a post on their official Instagram page on August 2, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from August 4, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets are currently priced at €16.50 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website (https://militariegun.com/tour).

Militarie Gun is building momentum for their debut album

Militarie Gun released its debut album, Life Under the Gun, on June 23, 2023. The band is embarking on a US tour in September to support their new project, followed by the newly announced UK and Europe tour.

The punk band Spiritual Cramp will join the band on their UK and Europe tour. The complete list of dates and venues for the Militarie Gun album tour is given below:

November 11, 2023 – Paris, France, at Supersonic Records

November 12, 2023 – Leffinge, Belgium at De Zwerver

November 14, 2023 – Nijmegen, Netherlands at Merleyn

November 15, 2023 – Eindhoven, Netherlands at Stroomhuis

November 17, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium, at Botanique

November 18, 2023 – Rotterdam, Netherlands, at Rotown

November 19, 2023 – Utrecht, Netherlands at Ekko

November 20, 2023 – Wiesbaden, Germany at Kesselhaus

November 21, 2023 – Munchen, Germany at Kranhalle

November 24, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Moseback Etablissement

November 25, 2023 – Oslo, Norway, at Bla’

November 26, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Loppen

November 27, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, at Cassiopeia

November 29, 2023 – Cologne, Germany, at Gebaude 9

November 30, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany, at Headcrash

December 1, 2023 – Lille, France, at Aeronef

December 3, 2023 – Bristol, UK, at Thekla

December 4, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at YES

December 5, 2023 – London, UK, at Tufnell Park Dome

December 8, 2023 – Leeds, UK, at Brudenell Social Club

December 9, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Mono

December 10, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, at The Workman’s Club

Tracing Militarie Gun and their music career

Militarie Gun was formed as a collaboration between Ian Shelton, William Acuña, Nick Cogan, Waylon Trim, and Vince Nguyen at the direction of Shelton. The band released their first debut EP, All Roads Lead to the Gun II, in 2021.

In an exclusive interview with The Line of Best Fit publication, the band's vocalist Ian Shelton elaborated on their musical style, stating:

"We come from the hardcore scene, but as far as our actual sound, we definitely stick out. We're influenced by punk rock and indie rock and there is no real genre that actually sums up the two. I guess the closest would be post-hardcore, but that’s not even a good genre name".

The lead vocalist continued:

"I basically say (we are) a rock band. I think that rock as a whole is fitting of what we've made here with this album, but I think it'll take a while for the press and the world to catch up".

The band released their debut studio album, Life Under the Gun, on June 23, 2023., So far, The album has peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and was also received well by critics, who noted the album's melodic take on hardcore punk music. The band is frequently put in the same category as Turnstile by critics during their appraisal.