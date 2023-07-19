YES Classic Tales of Yes Fall 2023 U.S tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

YES has announced a new tour, titled Classic Tales of Yes Fall tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 24 to November 4, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour is a celebration of the band's discography and album art.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature a special art performance by the band's album cover artist Roger Dean, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 21, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of the band, YESworld ( https://www.yesworld.com/live/).

YES to celebrate their discography with the tour

The newly announced tour by the band is meant explicitly to celebrate their music and art, with band member Steve Howe stating in the announcement:

"We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of YES’ career.”

Fellow band member Geoff Downes elaborated:

"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band"

The full list of dates and venues for the band's US tour is given below:

September 21, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center

September 22, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

September 24, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall

September 25, 2023 – Portland, Maine at State Theatre

September 27, 2023 – Lynn, Massachusetts at Lynn Auditorium

September 28, 2023 – Westbury, New York at NYCB Theatre

September 30, 2023 – New Brunswick, New Jersey at State Theatre

October 1, 2023 – Englewood, New Jersey at Bergen PAC

October 3, 2023 – Oxon Hill, Maryland at MGM National Harbor

October 4, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Steven Tanger Center

October 6, 2023 – Charleston, South Carolina at Charleston Music Hall

October 8, 2023 – Pompano Beach, Florida at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

October 10, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Steinmetz Hall

October 11, 2023 – Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 13, 2023 – Mobile, Alabama at Saenger Theatre

October 16, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 17, 2023 – Nashville, Indiana at Brown County Music Center

October 19, 2023 – Warren, Michigan at Andiamo Showroom

October 20, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Temple Live

October 22, 2023 – Joliet, Illinois at Rialto Square Theatre

October 23, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory

October 26, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

October 28, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

October 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

October 31, 2023 – Napa, California at Blue Note Napa

November 3, 2023 – El Cajon, California at The Magnolia

November 4, 2023 – Riverside, California at Fox Performing Arts Center

Tracing YES and their music career

The band released their eponymously titled debut studio album, Yes, on July 25, 1969. The album peaked at number 38 on the Australian album chart and reached 60,000 plus sales in the UK.

The band had their first chart-topper with their fifth studio, Close to the Edge, which was released on September 13, 1972. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Dutch album chart, as well as at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 4 on the UK album chart.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their eleventh studio album, 90125, on November 11, 1983. The album peaked at number 2 on the German album chart, as well as at number 3 on the Swiss and Canadian album charts.