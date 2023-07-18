alt-J 10th Anniversary tour 2023: New dates, tickets, presale, venues & more

alt-J have announced a new tour, titled the Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary tour, which is scheduled to be held from November 9, 2023, to December 5, 2023. As evident from the name, this tour marks the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the band's debut studio album, An Awesome Wave.

The band announced the tour for cities such as Toronto, Austin, Nashville, and Seattle, via a post on their official Instagram page on July 17, 2023.

Presale for the tour will begin on July 19, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by signing up at the band's official tour page (https://www.altjband.com/tour/).

General tickets for the tour will be available from July 21, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced, however, one can get the tickets at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/alt-j-tickets/artist/1684909).

alt-J celebrates 10 years of their album

alt-J released their debut studio album, An Awesome Wave, on May 28, 2012. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 9 on the Australian album chart, as well as at number 11 on the Irish chart and number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In celebration of their album, the band is embarking on two back-to-back tours, starting with a series of shows across Europe and the UK, which ends on August 26, 2023.

The Europe dates will be followed by the just-announced North American tour. The full list of dates and venues for the alt-J tour is given below:

July 20, 2023 – Nyon, Switzerland at Paleo Festival

July 22, 2023 – Steventon, Oxfordshire, UK at Truck Festival

August 16, 2023 – Warsaw, Poland at Letnia Scena Progresji

August 18, 2023 – Bratislava, Slovakia at Lovestream Festival

August 20, 2023 – Montpellier, France at Palmarosa Festival

August 26, 2023 – Portsmouth, UK at Victorious Festival

November 9, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

November 13, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues – Dallas

November 15, 2023 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

November 16, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Joy Theater

November 18, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

November 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

November 24, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

November 26, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

November 29, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

December 1, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo

December 5, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Tracing alt-J and their music career

alt-J released their second studio album, This Is All Yours, on September 22, 2014. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart, as well as at number 2 on the Australian, Belgian, and Canadian album charts.

The band released their debut live album, Live at Red Rocks, on June 24, 2016. The album was mildly successful, peaking at number 58 on the Flemish album chart, and number 67 on the Walloon album chart.

Following the success of their second album, they released their third studio album, Relaxer, on June 2, 2017. The album continued the band's chart success, peaking at number 3 on the Swiss album chart, as well as at number 4 on the Australian and Belgian album charts.

alt-J released their fourth studio album, The Dream, on February 11, 2022. The album peaked at number 3 on the UK and Australian album charts, as well as at number 6 on the Irish album chart.