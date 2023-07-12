Meshuggah Fall 2023 North American tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Meshuggah has announced a new tour which is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 16, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA and Canada. The tour will be held subsequent to the band's performance at several festivals in Europe.
The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by In Flames and Whitechapel, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Citibank Cardholder Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the promo code 412800 at Ticketweb's Meshuggah page (https://www.ticketweb.com/event/meshuggah-with-special-guests-in-soma-mainstage-tickets/13400988).
General tickets will be available from July 14, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the band's official page ( https://www.meshuggah.net/tour).
Meshuggah will be touring with In Flames and Whitechapel
Joining Meshuggah on the US tour will be heavy metal band In Flames, best known for their ninth studio album, A Sense of Purpose. Released on April 4, 2008, the album peaked as a chart-topper on the Swedish album chart.
Also present will be the deathcore band Whitechapel, who rose to prominence with their fifth studio album, Our Endless War, released on April 29, 2014. The album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the Meshuggah North American Fall tour is given below:
- November 21, 2023 – San Diego, California at SOMA
- November 22, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
- November 24, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre
- November 25, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- November 27, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Midway Music Hall
- November 28, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Grey Eagle Event Centre
- November 30, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Burton Cummings Theatre
- December 1, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
- December 2, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee
- December 3, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- December 5, 2023 – Gary, Indiana at The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
- December 6, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- December 8, 2023 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount
- December 9, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- December 10, 2023 – Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater
- December 12, 2023 – Wallingford, Connecticut at Toyota Oakdale Theater
- December 14, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center
- December 15, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY
- December 16, 2023 – Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell
Tracing Meshuggah and their music career
Meshuggah was formed by Jens Kidman, Fredrik Thordendal, Peter Nordin, and Niklas Lundgren. After an initial transition period, the band released their debut studio album, Contradictions Collapse, on May 1991.
The band had their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Destroy Erase Improve, released on May 12, 1995. The album peaked at number 43 on the Swedish album chart.
The band gained critical acclaim with their seventh studio album, Koloss, which was released on March 27, 2012. The album peaked at number 7 on the Finnish album chart and at number 12 on the Swedish album chart respectively. The album also peaked at number 19 on the Norwegian album chart.