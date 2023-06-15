Hatebreed “20 Years of Brutality” 2023 North American tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

Hatebreed has announced another tour, titled 20 Years of Brutality, scheduled from September 2, 2023, to September 24, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA and Canada. The tour is in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of their third studio album, The Rise of Brutality.

The band announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available on June 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Hatebreed's official tour website (https://www.hatebreed.com/tour).

The tour will start in New York and end in Florida

Hatebreed released their third studio album, The Rise of Brutality, on October 28, 2003. The album was their second chart success, peaking at number 30 on the Billboard 200 album chart and selling more than 148,000 copies in the US alone. The band is celebrating the album with the recently announced tour.

Joining the band in their celebrations will be hardcore band Terror, best known for their sixth studio album, The 25th Hour, released on August 7, 2015. The album peaked at number 46 on the German album chart.

Also on the tour will be the hardcore punk rock band Vein.fm, as well as the American metalcore band Jesus Piece. The full list of dates and venues for the Hatebreed tour is given below:

September 2, 2023 — Albany, New York, at Empire Live (Born Dead Fest)

September 3, 2023 — Quebec City, Quebec, at Theatre Capitole

September 4, 2023 — Montreal, Quebec, at Olympia

September 5, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

September 6, 2023 — Pontiac, MI, at Crofoot Ballroom

September 7, 2023 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at The Rave

September 8, 2023 — Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Intersection

September 9, 2023 — Buffalo, New York, at Town Ballroom

September 10, 2023 — Sayreville, New Jersey, at Starland Ballroom

September 12, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee, at Eastside Bowl

September 13, 2023 — Cincinnati, Ohio, at Bogarts

September 14, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theatre

September 15, 2023 — Baltimore, Maryland, at Baltimore Soundstage

September 16, 2023 — Worcester, Massachusetts, at Palladium (New England Metal Fest)

September 17, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Franklin Music Hall

September 19, 2023 — Knoxville, Tennessee, at The Mill & Mine

September 20, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at The Masquerade (Heaven)

September 21, 2023 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte

September 22, 2023 — Birmingham, Alabama, at Furnace Fest

September 23, 2023 — Orlando, Florida, at The Beacham

September 24, 2023 — Tampa, Florida, at The Orpheum

The band's first studio album was released in 1997

Hatebreed was formed in 1994, with the metalcore band releasing their first and second EPs in 1995 and 1996, respectively. The second EP, Under the Knife, remains critically acclaimed in the underground music scene.

The band released their debut studio album, Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire, on November 11, 1997, after signing up with Victory Label. The album was well-received but did not chart. It sold more than 190,000 copies in the US.

Hatebreed achieved its first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Perseverance, released on March 12, 2002. The album peaked at number 50 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their sixth studio album, The Divinity of Purpose, released on January 29, 2013. The album peaked at number 20 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

