The Dark Horizon Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venue and more 

The bands Motionless In White and In This Moment have announced the Dark Horizon Tour, which will take place in venues across North America from July 8 to August 19, 2023.

The bands announced the Dark Horizon tour, which will feature supporting performances by Fit For a King and From Ashes To New, via a post on their official Instagram page:

While the presale for the tour started on April 11, 2023, at 10 am local time, general tickets for the tour will be available from April 14, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet.

All tickets and presales can be availed at www.ticketmaster.com

Fit For a King and From Ashes To New to act as support on Dark Horizon 2023

Joining Motionless in White and In This Moment as supporting acts on the Dark Horizon tour will be the metalcore band Fit For a King, who are best known for their third studio album, Slave to Nothing. The 14 October 2014 release peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Also joining the Dark Horizon tour will be the nu-metal and rock band From Ashes to New, who are best known for their debut studio album, Day One, which was released on February 26, 2016. The album peaked at number 53 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Dark Horizon tour is listed below:

July 8, 2023 - Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

July 9, 2023 - Buffalo, New York at Buffalo RiverWorks

July 11, 2023 - Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

July 13, 2023 - Cadott, Wisconsin at Rockfest

July 14, 2023 - Grand Rapids, Michigan at Upheaval Festival

July 15, 2023 - Mansfield, Ohio at Inkcarceration Festival

July 17, 2023 - East Moline, Illinois at The Rust Belt

July 18, 2023 - Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

July 19, 2023 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford Premiere Center

July 21, 2023 - Casper, Wyoming at Ford Wyoming Center

July 22, 2023 - Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

July 23, 2023 - Missoula, Montana at Big Sky Brewing Company

July 26, 2023 - Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort

July 27, 2023 - Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles

July 29, 2023 - Flagstaff, Arizona at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

July 30, 2023 - Grand Junction, Colorado at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

August 1, 2023 - Wichita, Kansas at Hartman Arena

August 2, 2023 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

August 4, 2023 - Council Bluffs, Iowa at KIWR's Rockfest at Westfair Amphitheater

August 5, 2023 - Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater

August 6, 2023 - Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

August 8, 2023 - Memphis, Tennessee at The Soundstage at Graceland

August 9, 2023 - Mobile, Alabama at Mobile Civic Center Arena

August 11, 2023 - Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena

August 12, 2023 - Asheville, North Carolina at Harrah's Cherokee Center

August 13, 2023 - Corbin, Kentucky at Corbin Arena

August 15, 2023 - Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

August 16, 2023 - Fort Wayne, Indiana at Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

August 18, 2023 - Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 19, 2023 - Albany, New York at MVP Arena

More on the two bands co-headlining the Dark Horizon tour

Motionless in White is an American metalcore band that was formed as a collaboration between Chris Motionless, Angelo Parente, Frank Polumbo, and Kyle White in 2004. The band released their first studio album, Creatures, in 2010 to moderate success.

The band achieved critical success with their third studio album, Reincarnate, which was released on September 16, 2014. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In This Moment is an American rock band who are best known for their fifth studio album, Black Widow, which was released on November 17, 2014. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

