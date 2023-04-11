 Jordan Davis Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Jordan Davis announced a new tour, titled Damn Good Time tour, which is scheduled to be held from August 31 to October 21, 2023, in venues across the US. The tour is being held in support of the singer's new album, Bluebird Days, released in February 2023.

The singer announced the tour, which will feature guest performances by Gabby Barrett, Greylan James, Dylan Marlow, and Connor Smith, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available from April 11, 2023, and can be accessed by registering as a member of the official fan site, https://www.theparish.club/. General tickets for the tour will be available from April 14, 2023, on the official tour site, https://www.jordandavisofficial.com/tour/.

Gabby Barrett, Greylan James to join Jordan Davis on tour

Joining Jordan Davis on his new tour will be a host of artists. First up is the country singer Gabby Barrett, who released her debut studio album, Goldmine, on June 19, 2020. The album peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Greylan James, a singer-songwriter best known for writing songs for Chris Young, Blake Shelton, and Chris Janson, will also join the tour. James has released a few singles since signing up with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Alongside Gabby Barrett and Greylan James will be singer-songwriter Dylan Marlow, whose single Last Night Lonely, was cut by Jon Pardi. Speaking of the single, the singer stated the following in an interview with Country Swag:

“I was going to cut it. It was supposed to be one of my first songs, and I told all the publishers not to pitch it, and one of them accidentally did, and they were like Jon Pardi wants to cut it and potentially single it'."

The full list of dates and venues for the Jordan Davis tour is listed below:

August 31, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Roxy

September 1, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend

September 7, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live! Outdoor

September 8, 2023 – Sandwich, Illinois at Sandwich Fair

September 9, 2023 – Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center

September 15, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

September 16, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre

September 21, 2023 – Columbia, South Carolina at Township Auditorium

September 22, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

September 23, 2023 – Mashantucket, Connecticut at The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

September 28, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena

September 29, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

September 30, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory

October 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

October 6, 2023 – New York, New York at Terminal 5

October 7, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

October 19, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Amphitheatre

October 20, 2023 – Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Tracing Jordan Davis and his career

Jordan Carl Wheeler Davis was born on March 30, 1988, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and began his career after graduating from Louisiana State University with an Environmental Science degree.

Jordan Davis released his debut studio album, Home State, on March 23, 2018, after signing up with MCA Nashville. The album peaked at number 47 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 48 on the Canadian album chart.

Jordan Davis released his second studio album, Bluebird Days, on February 17, 2023. The album peaked at number 18 on the Canadian album chart as well as number 19 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

