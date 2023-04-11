Ayushmann Khurrana US Tour 2023: Venues and all we know so far

Popular Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana is set to embark on a solo US tour in July, according to sources close to the artist.

The actor, known for his versatile acting skills and soulful singing voice, has gained a massive following in India and around the world with his performances in films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Article 15. He has also released several hit singles like Paani Da Rang and Mitti Di Khushboo.

Ayushmann Khurrana has previously performed in the United States as part of Bollywood music tours and cultural events, but this will be his first solo tour in the country. The tour is expected to feature a mix of Khurrana's popular Bollywood songs and his own original music.

Sources say that Khurrana is currently in talks with several venues across the United States, and that tour dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans of the actor are eagerly anticipating the chance to see him perform live and experience his unique blend of acting and music.

Ayushmann Khurranais is expected to perform in 8 cities on his US tour

According to sources, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to perform in 8 cities for his upcoming US tour, which includes big cities like Chicago, Washington, DC, and others. He will also be performing in Toronto, Canada. The tour is expected to start in July this year.

The following is the list of US cities where Ayushmann will perform for his upcoming tour:

USA Shows:

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA

New Jersey, USA

Orlando, Florida, USA

San Jose, California, USA

Seattle, Washington, USA

Washington, DC, USA

Canada Shows:

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The dates and the official announcement have not been made by the artist, hence for any additional information, please follow Ayushmann Khurrana's Insta handle (@ayushmannk) to learn more about the tour tickets and dates in the upcoming days.

Ayushmann Khurrana's US tour comes at a time when the entertainment industry is slowly recovering from the pandemic, with many artists and performers starting to schedule live events and concerts again. The tour is expected to be a major success, showcasing Khurrana's talents to a wider international audience.

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest statement about his upcoming US tour

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his excitement about his upcoming solo US tour, stating that music has allowed him to connect with countless people and he looks forward to experiencing that connection firsthand through live concerts.

Here's his statement about his upcoming US tour and shows:

“Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”

Further, he added:

“I’m in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people’s faces! I can’t wait for my US tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them.”

As of now, Ayushmann Khurrana is busy performing in several cities throughout India and is now set to perform in Dubai on April 23, 2023.

With all these amazing schedules and performances on the way, Ayushmann is ready to start 2023 with a banger.

