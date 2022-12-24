SEVENTEEN Vernon's new punk-rock solo, Black Eye, makes fans go crazy

SEVENTEEN Vernon's Black Eye is finally out along with its music video, following the teaser release in the past two days. The punk-rock song and its accompanying mixtape came out on December 23, 2022, and CARATs loved his genre choice, which took listeners back to the early 2000s.

With the launch of his solo career, fans love how the mixtape resonates a lot with Vernon's personality and style. Twitter and other social media platforms soon filled with their love and support for the idol's new journey, while simultaneously sharing their opinions about Black Eye.

Fans react to SEVENTEEN Vernon's new mixtape, Black Eye

While the teaser and concept photos suggested that the mixtape would lean toward the punk-rock genre, many fans were taken aback upon first hearing the songs. The song, composed and written by SEVENTEEN Vernon himself, discusses the yearning for escape that comes with the fear of hurting the people who will help one escape.

쿱정원🌻‧₊˚. @wonubliss lovin vernon’s black eye so much lovin vernon’s black eye so much https://t.co/hsBIbyiR7h

☻ @minegyu_ black eye is really for carats who grew up with 5sos, paramore, mcr, all time low, etc. huh 🥰 IT'S SO GOOOD black eye is really for carats who grew up with 5sos, paramore, mcr, all time low, etc. huh 🥰 IT'S SO GOOOD

ciara @xuyoonz black eye is about wanting to escape and to be saved, asking for help, but when someone actually comes to aid he pushes them away bc he knows he'll hurt them, consume them or even put them in the same dark and twisted position as him. it's painfully beautiful, vernon is a genius black eye is about wanting to escape and to be saved, asking for help, but when someone actually comes to aid he pushes them away bc he knows he'll hurt them, consume them or even put them in the same dark and twisted position as him. it's painfully beautiful, vernon is a genius

miha | fan @junegoyangi you slayed its like im in 7th grade again @pledis_17 vernon bestie my favourite gorgeous emoyou slayed its like im in 7th grade again @pledis_17 vernon bestie my favourite gorgeous emo😭 you slayed its like im in 7th grade again https://t.co/rorbf928J3

Elyot @FoxOutOfFocus



Also, I enjoyed the nostalgic pop-punk sound and his voice is absolutely gorgeous.



Kinda want him to cover 'Check Yes, Juliet'... @pledis_17 The lyrics describe my teens-early 20s so well, and somewhat now in my 30s with severe mental health issues preventing me leading the life I want.Also, I enjoyed the nostalgic pop-punk sound and his voice is absolutely gorgeous.Kinda want him to cover 'Check Yes, Juliet'... @pledis_17 The lyrics describe my teens-early 20s so well, and somewhat now in my 30s with severe mental health issues preventing me leading the life I want.Also, I enjoyed the nostalgic pop-punk sound and his voice is absolutely gorgeous.Kinda want him to cover 'Check Yes, Juliet'...

lin; @healeroses @pledis_17 somehow this is exactly what I was expecting from you, vernon. this is absolutely you. really really amazing, I loved it. and the visuals??! just wow. I'm so proud of you 🤍 @pledis_17 somehow this is exactly what I was expecting from you, vernon. this is absolutely you. really really amazing, I loved it. and the visuals??! just wow. I'm so proud of you 🤍

The nostalgic punk piece is praised for its dimensional beauty and appreciated for the thought, time, and effort that the idol has invested in creating the song. In a fan call meeting, Vernon also revealed that during the making of Black Eye, the artist he went back to for inspiration was Avril Lavigne. CARATs could clearly see Vernon's inner passions and music style reflected in the mixtape and are quite excited to see what more he has in store for them as a solo artist.

hien 🍯 @viethoshi #VERNON_BlackEye i asked vernon during my fansign what inspired black eye and he said he listened to a lot of avril lavigne while making the track i asked vernon during my fansign what inspired black eye and he said he listened to a lot of avril lavigne while making the track 😁😁 #VERNON_BlackEye https://t.co/78dPWrwSDB

SEVENTEEN Vernon's Black Eye was released on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel

The music video of the song, Black Eye, was released on December 23 on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel. It was directed by Oh Eun-ho, and the producer was Lee Eun-yu. Black Eye is a full-English song with a nostalgic melody that resembles much of the rock music genre released in the early 2000s.

SEVENTEEN Vernon was dressed in a classic punk outfit: baggy jeans, a long white fur coat, silver jewelry, and another full-black outfit, both radiating massive emo-boy vibes. His makeup was more or less the highlight of his look, completing the emo look.

The mixtape is also available on many platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and YouTube Music. Moreover, he has also released a DropBox and Google Drive link for the song, making it much more accessible for CARATs around the world. Fans also think that it further displays the sincerity of SEVENTEEN Vernon, who's just happy to release his music, regardless of how well it hits the charts.

Many fans believe that all the dimensions of the song fit Vernon perfectly, including his body language, gestures, outfit, genre, and even the setting. While it was expected by many CARATs for Vernon to put forth something along these lines. He continues to dazzle audiences with a new song of an unusual genre these days.

With the drop of the mixtape, the next eagerly anticipated event is the kickoff of Vernon's promotional schedule. As a given for solo releases, fans are bound to get at least a little content from the idol in interviews, shows, or live performances to get a glimpse of SEVENTEEN Vernon as a solo artist.

