Kesha’s Gag Order North American Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more

Kesha has announced a new tour, The Gag Order tour, scheduled to be held from October 15, 2023, to November 18, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. Her most recent album, Gag Order, which was released on May 19, 2023, is being supported by the tour.

The singer-songwriter announced the tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Dallas, New York, and Toronto, via a post on her official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available starting June 2, 2023, at 10 am local time from the singer's official website, https://www.keshaofficial.com/tour/. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Kesha to start the tour in Texas and end in California

Kesha released her fifth studio album, Gag Order, on May 19, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 45 on the UK album sales chart as well as at number 85 on the Scottish album charts.

The North American tour is expected to be Kesha's first in support of her new album. The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

October 15, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at The Factory in Deep Ellum

October 16, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

October 18, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Orpheum Theater

October 20, 2023 – Orlando, Florida, at Hard Rock Live

October 21, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at The Eastern

October 23, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium

October 26, 2023 – Newport, Kentucky, at MegaCorp Pavilion

October 28, 2023 – Mashantucket, Connecticut, at Foxwoods Resort Casino

October 29, 2023 – Washington, DC, at The Anthem

October 31, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met Philadelphia

November 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 3, 2023 – New York, New York, at Hammerstein Ballroom

November 6, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at HISTORY

November 7, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan, at Masonic Temple Theatre

November 9, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 11, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at The Eagles Ballroom

November 12, 2023 – Prior Lake, Minnesota, at Mystic Showroom

November 14, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom

November 17, 2023 – Oakland, California, at Fox Theater

November 18, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Palladium

Kesha's first studio album was released in 2010

Kesha Rose Sebert, better known as Kesha, was born on March 1, 1987. She started her music career after dropping out of Barnard College and was signed to Kemosabe Records, founded by Dr. Luke, at the age of 18.

The singer released her debut studio album, Animal, on January 1, 2010. The album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as the Belgian album chart.

Following the success of her debut album, the singer released her second studio album, Warrior, on November 30, 2012. The album was not as successful as her previous album, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following her second studio album, the singer's career was paused as she got involved in a legal battle against her alleged abuser, Dr.Luke. The lawsuit was unsuccessful, as was her appeal to be released from the contract with Kemosabe Records.

The singer returned with her third studio album, Rainbow, released on August 11, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 as well as the Canadian album chart.

