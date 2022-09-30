What happened to Kesha? Singer suffers vocal cord haemorrhage during Taylor Hawkins tribute show

Kesha recently revealed that she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage after her performance in Los Angeles at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on September 27, 2022.

In an Instagram post about the same, the singer wrote that in the middle of a wardrobe malfunction, she tried to distract everyone from it by singing out really loud. However, she said:

“Today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal cords [sic]. Sooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f***ing moment bc [sic] This was quite a moment.”

During the tribute, the singer, who was seen in a silver sequined cape and skirt, spoke about Taylor Hawkins before she began her performance. It was during her performance that her cape opened up, causing a wardrobe malfunction, which she joked about later.

What is vocal cord hemorrhage that Kesha had?

Vocal cord hemorrhage is often the result of trauma to vocal cords that happens when a person uses their voice while talking, singing or screaming very loudly. The pressure of any of these can lead to small blood vessels in the cord to rupture or hemorrhage.

Voice changes and voice loss can be major signs of hemorrhage. Changes are common in professionals like singers, lecturers, and teachers. Doctors say that if they experience a change in their voice, they need to get checked immediately.

The risks are said to increase if blood thinners like aspirin, clopidogrel, enoxaparin, heparin, and warfarin are used. Initial diagnosis of the problem can prove to be helpful, and continuous singing and speaking might lead to more problems.

Giving some rest to the voice can help the blood to reabsorb and if an irregular blood vessel is leading to the problem, surgery can be done to remove the vessel.

Kesha performs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Kesha performed with around 50 other artists at the Kia Forum to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022 after a cardiovascular collapse.

Hawkins was 50 at the time of death and his survivors included his wife Alison along with his three children – Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh.

Kesha paid tribute to Hawkins on social media and said that she admires the global Foo Fighters community and Hawkins' fans for the love they had for him. She added that Taylor "valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them."

During the tribute concert, as she spoke about Taylor Hawkins, the Tik Tok singer called him a hero and an icon, and added:

“I feel really special to be here with all of you guys, because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us. And for tonight, I just want to say, Taylor, you’re going to live with us for f***ing ever and ever.”

Also known as Kesha Rose Sebert, she joined the record label Kemosabe Records when she was 18. She is well-known for her singles like Animal, Rainbow, Warrior, High Road, Tik Tok, Your Love Is My Drug, and more.

