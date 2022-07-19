Oscar Ramirez GoFundMe: Wife launches fundraiser as father of Highland Park shooting victim suffers brain hemorrhage

A father whose son was shot at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has suffered a brain hemorrhage. It adds to the list of traumatic events the family faced in recent weeks.

A GoFundMe website was set up by Oscar Ramirez's wife, Viviana Cuevas, where she mentions that her husband suffered a hemorrhage on Wednesday, July 13. Cuevas said she started the page to relieve the family of financial strain.

Speaking about a string of traumatic experiences, Cuevas wrote:

"Starting off with my son being a gunshot victim at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, to our toy poodle suffering two broken ribs after being attacked by two pit bulls, on top of all of those feeling, stressed from selling our current home and moving."

She added:

"The uncertainty of our family's financial future in the upcoming weeks and even months is feeling more and more severe. All of these stressors and traumatic events have left Oscar in the hospital. We are frighten as to what's to come next but we are hoping for the best."

She then concluded by stating:

"Please, I ask of you to have us all in your prayers to keep us strong. Any donation will help. THANK YOU!!! WE ARE SO VERY GRATEFUL!"

After Highland Park shooting, Cuevas launches a GoFundMe page with hopes of raising $150,000

The GoFundMe page created by Cuevas seeks to raise $150,000 to assist Ramirez and his son's medical expenses and provide financial aid as Cuevas is the only breadwinner for a family of five.

Ramirez was moved from Lake Forest Hospital to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is now receiving care. Since being admitted, a 7-hour surgery was performed on him.

Cuevas stated that Ramirez's face was partially paralyzed as he boarded the ambulance before stating that the occurrence had caused her and her family "even more worry and panic."

Cuevas added that Ramirez does not have health insurance, and their eldest son is still recovering from the gunshot wound.

The Highland Park shooting caused chaos and bloodshed around

Seven people were killed earlier this month when a shooter opened fire on crowds gathered for a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park and injured dozens more.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office describes the slaughter as a "pre-meditated and calculated attack."

Oscar Ramirez's son was among the people who were killed. Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were the other two victims who were found dead. McCarthy's 2-year-old son, Aiden, was with them when the gunfire started and was rescued by a stranger. He was later reunited with his grandfather at the police station.

The Highland Park community has come together for several memorials and vigils in memory of the victims.

Another victim of the incident, an 8-year-old boy, Cooper, whose spine was severed in the shooting, was conscious for the first time in weeks.

Another victim of the incident, an 8-year-old boy, Cooper, whose spine was severed in the shooting, was conscious for the first time in weeks.

Doctors said the boy was taken off the ventilator but was still in critical condition. A GoFundMe campaign for him and his family has raised more than $918,000 as of 6 p.m. Friday.

