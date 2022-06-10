Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Foo Fighters have announced a set of tribute shows for their late band member Taylor Hawkins. The shows will take place with the group's remaining members: Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee. Apart from the band members, a lineup of other famous artists is likely to be announced for the shows soon.

The band has announced two tribute shows that will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on September 3 and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.

In an Instagram post, the band announced:

"For our dear friend, our bada** bandmate, our beloved brother... Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.”

Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts tickets

Live Nation UK @LiveNationUK



Tickets go on sale 17th June livenation.uk/VTHF30slCBX In memory of Taylor Hawkins, @foofighters and The Hawkins family have announced a very special tribute concert at London's @wembleystadium on September 3rd 2022Tickets go on sale 17th June In memory of Taylor Hawkins, @foofighters and The Hawkins family have announced a very special tribute concert at London's @wembleystadium on September 3rd 2022 ❤️Tickets go on sale 17th June 👉 livenation.uk/VTHF30slCBX https://t.co/KcGCEXdJ00

Tickets for both gigs will go on sale on Friday, June 17, 2022. Fans can sign up to the mailing list on the band's official website for more information on timings. Tickets for the tribute shows are also available via Live Nation.

Taylor Hawkins’ wife, Alison Hawkins, wrote in a post:

"My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."

She further added:

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to “knocking your socks off” during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

Earlier in March, Foo Fighters canceled all their tour dates after Taylor Hawkins' death on March 25 in Bogota, Columbia. According to Hawkins’ toxicology report, the drummer had 10 psychoactive substances in his system when he passed away. The Attorney General’s Office of Colombia did not label Hawkins’ death as an overdose but noted that the toxicology tests found marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids among the 10 substances.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival. The band posted a statement on social media confirming his death.

More about Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 (Image via Ashley Believeau/Getty Images)

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 when he learned that the band’s drummer William Goldsmith had left.

During Hawkins' career, he played drums on eight Foo Fighters albums, including There Is Nothing Left to Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), and Medicine at Midnight (2021). He also participated in the Bee Gees tribute album Hail Satin in 2021.

Before joining Foo FIghters in 1997, Hawkins gigged as a touring drummer for Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette.

He formed his side project in 2004, called Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, in which he played drums and also sang. During this period (between 2006 and 2019), the artist released three studio albums. He also formed the supergroup NHC with Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney in 2020.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a member of Foo Fighters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far