Porno for Pyros replaces Jane’s Addiction for Rockville fest due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s long bout with COVID

Porno for Pyros has replaced Jane’s Addiction for the 4-day metal music festival, Welcome To Rockville, which is slated to go live on Thursday, May 19.

Jane’s Addiction, who was earlier scheduled to perform at the festival, canceled their performance due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s long bout with COVID. Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farell will still make it to the fest. He will be joined by Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt for the Porno For Pyros set.

WelcomeToRockville @RockvilleFest While we’re saddened that Jane’s Addiction can no longer join us, we are beyond excited to have @pornoforpyros perform live for the first time in 26 years ON OUR STAGE THIS WEEKEND. 🤯 🤘 While we’re saddened that Jane’s Addiction can no longer join us, we are beyond excited to have @pornoforpyros perform live for the first time in 26 years ON OUR STAGE THIS WEEKEND. 🤯 🤘 https://t.co/FDiCMbR8Ag

Farrell issued a statement saying:

“The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros Featuring myself, Perry Farrrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

Welcome to Rockville 2022 lineup

The metal fest is set to take place in Daytona Beach, Florida from May 19 through May 22. The headliners for the event include Guns N' Roses, Korn, Nine Inch Nails and KISS. Also performing at the festival will be Megadeth, Shinedown, and Papa Roach among other bands. You can check full lineup below.

May 19: KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Black Label Society, Clutch, Down, Mammoth WVH, Bad Wolves, Fuel, Tetrarch, Ill Nino, Shaman's Harvest, Plush, Gemini Syndrome, Solence, Oxymorrons, Moodring + more TBA.

May 20: Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Parkway Drive, Skillet, Ministry, In Flames, Sevendust, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Don Broco, New Years Day, Ded, Stick to Your Guns, Diamante, Archetypes Collide, Death Tour + more TBA.

May 21: Guns N' Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Nothing More, Baroness, Dirty Honey, Alexisonfire, John 5, Saint Asonia, Sick of it All, Agnostic Front, The Violent, Against the Current, S8nt Elektric, Afterlife, Widow7 + more TBA.

May 22: Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Porno for Pyros, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The Hu, Spiritbox, Bones UK, The Chats, Lilith Czar, Poorstacy, Radkey, Motor Sister, Nova Twins, The Mysterines, Aeir + more TBA.

Welcome to Rockville 2022 tickets

WelcomeToRockville @RockvilleFest



A very limited amount of festival passes + car/tent camping passes are still available, get your 🎟 now @ 2 MORE DAYS TO GO 🤘A very limited amount of festival passes + car/tent camping passes are still available, get your 🎟 now @ welcometorockville.com 2 MORE DAYS TO GO 🤘✌️ A very limited amount of festival passes + car/tent camping passes are still available, get your 🎟 now @ welcometorockville.com! https://t.co/MotGWlvAoV

Tickets for the Welcome to Rockville fest are available in single day and four-day general admission and VIP passes. The single day and four-day general admission passes are priced at $129.99 and $294.99 respectively. Additionally, the single day and four-day VIP admission passes are priced at $239.99 and $614.99 respectively. Parking and camping tickets for the fest and merchandise will be available on the official website.

More about the festival

The four-day hard rock and heavy metal music festival is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Founded and produced by Danny Wimmer through his festival production company, Danny Wimmer Presents, the first edition of the festival first took place in 2011. In July 2019, the organisers of the festival stated that Welcome to Rockville was moving to Daytona Beach, Florida.

The 2021 edition of the festival took place in November 2021, which also marked its tenth year. There were around 1,61,000 people in attendance, making it the biggest rock festival in America.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee