Smashing Pumpkins Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins is set to hit the road in October for their fall tour in North America, titled Spit on Fire. The tour will feature performances from Jane’s Addiction and Poppy, and Meg Myers is set to open in Pittsburgh and Cleveland. The band has also confirmed that their new music is scheduled to release in 2022.

Tickets will be available for presale through The Smashing Pumpkins’ official website on May 12, and it will be followed by a general ticket sale on May 13. The band is currently on the road for their Rock Invasion 2 tour, which will end on May 29.

Dates for The Smashing Pumpkins' Fall 2022 tour of North America

October 2 -- Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center !^

October 3 -- Houston, TX - Toyota Center !^

October 5 -- Austin, TX - Moody Center !^

October 7 -- Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena !^

October 8 -- Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Casino !^

October 10 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena !^

October 11 -- Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena !^

October 13 -- Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun !^

October 14 -- Elmont, NY - UBS Arena !^

October 16 -- Boston, MA - TD Garden !^

October 18 -- Washington, DC - Capital One Arena !^

October 19 -- New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !^

October 21 -- Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center !^

October 22 -- Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena !#

October 24 -- Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena !^

October 26 -- Montreal, Quebec - Bell Center !^

October 27 -- Quebec City, Quebec - Centre Videotron !^

October 29 -- Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse !#

October 31 -- Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum !^

November 1 -- St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center !^

November 2 -- Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena !^

November 4 -- Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center !^

November 5 -- Chicago, IL - United Center !^

November 7 -- Denver, CO - Ball Arena !^

November 9 -- Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena !^

November 11 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena !^

November 12 -- Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !^

November 13 -- Portland, OR - Moda Center !^

November 15 -- San Francisco, CA - Chase Center !^

November 16 -- Anaheim, CA - Honda Center !^

November 18 -- Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center !^

November 19 -- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl !^

Reference Key:

! with Jane’s Addiction

^ with Poppy

# with Meg Myers

The Smashing Pumpkins cement their handprints at Chinese Theatre ceremony in Hollywood

Earlier this week, The Smashing Pumpkins cemented their hands at the Chinese Theatre ceremony in Hollywood. Frontman Billy Corgan was joined by his children Augustus Juppiter, 6, and Philomena Clementine, 4, for the occasion. Corgan, who has remained the primary songwriter of the band since the ‘80s, brought along two current members of the group, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and rhythm guitarist Jeff Schroeder. Guitarist James Iha was absent from the ceremony.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee