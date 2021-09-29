Who is the Frontman in Squid Game?

One of the most intriguing characters in Squid Game, who also had an episode titled after him, is the Frontman. This man is the one who ran the game from the very beginning. He kept in touch with the VIPs who sponsored the game's prize money and worked as a bridge between the host and the VIPs.

Frontman's character was one of the many plot points that kept viewers hooked to the show. His identity was revealed after a huge buildup that influenced the lives of the lead characters.

When was the Frontman's identity revealed in the Squid Game?

Frontman's character was revealed at the end of a huge cliffhanger, one that resulted in the death of Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon). The Frontman's face was always covered in a mask, just like the other employees who worked on the Squid Game. So when his face was revealed, it was only to set up an opening for a plausible season 2.

The revelation of Frontman's face was connected to Jun-ho's story arc in the show. Jun-ho entered Squid Game undercover. He killed one of the guards posted to tag along with the participants of the game and took his place. Jun-ho then recorded everything that took place within the game.

He had no idea if his brother was one of the participants who was already dead, or if he played a more crucial role in the game. He had entered the arena in search of his missing brother and he managed to find him alive towards the end. The truth, however, left him in shock.

The same brother who donated one of his kidneys to ensure his brother survived was the very Frontman who had been the reason for the death of hundreds of individuals. He helped host a show where humans were treated as nothing but objects to bet on. It was a nightmare that many had wanted to escape but couldn't, because of the massive prize money.

The money could change the lives of the winners who would have otherwise died under the burden of their debts. They had no way out when they signed up for the game and until the end, it was their desperation that had kept them in.

Frontman, aka Jun-ho's brother, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, used such people's desperation to fuel the competition.

Jun-ho learned the truth about his brother just moments before he was shot. His brother had tried to convince him, but it didn't work. The Frontman in Squid Game had assumed that he would be able to bring his brother to work by his side, but the look of betrayal and shock on Jun-ho's face indicated that his plan wouldn't work.

Also Read

A still from Squid Game. (Image via Netflix)

So instead of letting his brother die at the hands of the others, the Frontman decided to shoot him. But it remains to be seen whether Jun-ho is dead. The detective's fate was left unexplained, and that has given fans hope that Squid Game may indeed return for a second season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande