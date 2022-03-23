Carcass Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and more

UK extreme metal band Carcass has announced a tour of the US this May in support of their 2021 album Torn Arteries. They will be joined by metal veterans Immolation and Texas-based metal band Creeping Death on select dates throughout the tour.

The whole activity will start with the group headlining at the Oblivion Access festival in Austin, Texas, on May 12. The band will then be joined by Immolation and Creeping Death on May 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They will conclude the tour at the Maryland Deathfest on May 27.

Tickets for the tour will be available from Friday, March 25, at 10 am and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or Bandsintown.

Carcass’ tour 2022 dates

The dates have been mentioned on the official Instagram handle of the band, as seen below:

Bassist Jeff Walker was quoted by Loudwire as saying:

“I think as our seventh album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically. You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time.”

More about Carcass

Since its formation in 1986, the band has gone through several lineup changes. Bill Steer and bassist/vocalist Jeff Walker have been the only constant members.

They disbanded in 1996 but reformed in 2007 without one of its original members, drummer Ken Owen, due to health reasons.

They are hailed as pioneers of the goregrind genre, with their early work being tagged as splatter death metal and hardgore owing to their morbid lyrics and gruesome album covers.

Torn Arteries was released on September 17, 2021, eight years after the release of its predecessor Surgical Steel. Kelly’s Meat Emporium was released as the lead single from Torn Arteries on June 18, 2021.

The album is a reference to a demo tape recorded by Ken Owen when he was a teenager.

