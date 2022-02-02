Who was Jon Zazula? Tributes pour in as co-founder of Megaforce Records dies aged 69

Jon Zazula, the co-founder of Megaforce Records, passed away in Florida on February 1 at the age of 69. A representative for the label confirmed the news.
Zazula was surrounded by his brother, daughters, granddaughters, and friends at the time of his death.
Jon Zazula played a key role in launching Metallica's career
Jonathan Zazula was a music industry executive. He was the owner of the Rock’n Roll Heaven record store in New Jersey and the founder of record label Megaforce Records.
His record store in East Brunswick, New Jersey, made him a popular face of the East Coast metal scene. He regularly played demo tapes sent to him via his underground tape-trading network that included the likes of Brian Slagel of Metal Blade Records, Ron Quintana, and producer Mark Whitaker.
Zazula played a major role in popularizing East metal music as he helped launch Metallica’s career. He offered the band an opportunity to play in New York and organized their first tours with Raven, a leading metal band in the UK at the time.
He heard the demo tape of No Life ‘Til Leather and founded the label Megaforce Records to release Metallica’s work. He released the band’s debut album Kill ‘Em All and organized an East Coast tour with private funding.
Following the success of Kill ‘Em All, Jon signed and worked with other artists like Disco Biscuits, Frehley’s Comet, Anthrax, Fozzy, Testament, and others.
Although Megaforce Records was sold in 2001, Jon continued being in the business. He promoted various concerts and managed several acts with his friends and business associates Metal Maria and Testaments Chuck Billy.
The Bronx, New York native and his wife received a Lifetime Achievement Award into the Hall of Heavy Metal History in January 2019 for their contribution in reshaping the American Heavy Metal during its Golden Era.
"Without him, American Heavy Metal might not exist" - Netizens pay tribute to Jon Zazula
Fans and other celebrities expressed their grief on social media when they heard the news of Zazula's demise.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Zazula's second wife, Marsha, passed away 13 months ago in January 2021. Jon and Marsha tied the knot in 1979 and had two daughters. Zazula also shared a daughter with his first wife, whose details remain unknown.