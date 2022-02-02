Who was Jon Zazula? Tributes pour in as co-founder of Megaforce Records dies aged 69

Jon Zazula, the co-founder of Megaforce Records, passed away in Florida on February 1 at the age of 69. A representative for the label confirmed the news.

Zazula was surrounded by his brother, daughters, granddaughters, and friends at the time of his death.

Megaforce Records @megaforce The world of rock and metal would not be what it is today without Jon Zazula.



Jon's love of music and musicians was unwavering. A giant was lost today.



Jon Zazula played a key role in launching Metallica's career

Jonathan Zazula was a music industry executive. He was the owner of the Rock’n Roll Heaven record store in New Jersey and the founder of record label Megaforce Records.

His record store in East Brunswick, New Jersey, made him a popular face of the East Coast metal scene. He regularly played demo tapes sent to him via his underground tape-trading network that included the likes of Brian Slagel of Metal Blade Records, Ron Quintana, and producer Mark Whitaker.

Zazula played a major role in popularizing East metal music as he helped launch Metallica’s career. He offered the band an opportunity to play in New York and organized their first tours with Raven, a leading metal band in the UK at the time.

Jon Zazula was a famous record producer and known for launching the career of Metallica (Image via diamondlass99/Twitter)

He heard the demo tape of No Life ‘Til Leather and founded the label Megaforce Records to release Metallica’s work. He released the band’s debut album Kill ‘Em All and organized an East Coast tour with private funding.

Following the success of Kill ‘Em All, Jon signed and worked with other artists like Disco Biscuits, Frehley’s Comet, Anthrax, Fozzy, Testament, and others.

Although Megaforce Records was sold in 2001, Jon continued being in the business. He promoted various concerts and managed several acts with his friends and business associates Metal Maria and Testaments Chuck Billy.

The Bronx, New York native and his wife received a Lifetime Achievement Award into the Hall of Heavy Metal History in January 2019 for their contribution in reshaping the American Heavy Metal during its Golden Era.

"Without him, American Heavy Metal might not exist" - Netizens pay tribute to Jon Zazula

Fans and other celebrities expressed their grief on social media when they heard the news of Zazula's demise.

Nza @nzasixx Rip Jon Zazula …. This man was responsible for unleashing most of the influences that make @DemonScarNYC who we are!!! Rip Jon Zazula …. This man was responsible for unleashing most of the influences that make @DemonScarNYC who we are!!! https://t.co/Wc53KIA3Hf

Ryan Grelck @RyanGrelck



Variety: Jon Zazula, Co-Founder of Legendary Metal Label Megaforce Records, Dies at 69.

variety.com/2022/music/new… RIP to a legend.Variety: Jon Zazula, Co-Founder of Legendary Metal Label Megaforce Records, Dies at 69. RIP to a legend.Variety: Jon Zazula, Co-Founder of Legendary Metal Label Megaforce Records, Dies at 69.variety.com/2022/music/new…

Theo Cogs @realtedcogs 80s American metal was born at the Route 18 Flea Market! RIP Jon Zazula. variety.com/2022/music/new… 80s American metal was born at the Route 18 Flea Market! RIP Jon Zazula. variety.com/2022/music/new…

Robert C. Lewis @Robbie347 Jon Zazula has died. Without him, American Heavy Metal might not exist. Jon Zazula has died. Without him, American Heavy Metal might not exist.

Dio 🏴‍☠️♠️ @Dionisius



RIP

rollingstone.com/music/music-ne… “I fall in love. I fall in love with my bands, musicians, music. When I heard Metallica for the first time, there was no question."RIP “I fall in love. I fall in love with my bands, musicians, music. When I heard Metallica for the first time, there was no question."RIProllingstone.com/music/music-ne…

shane bugbee @shanebugbee When I was a wee lad I use to talk with Jon Zazula in an effort to score promo and ad dollars for my zine.



He was cool and sent really cool items specifically because I was a nobody starting out. Items no other newspaper or legit mag had.



The Zazula's are legend. When I was a wee lad I use to talk with Jon Zazula in an effort to score promo and ad dollars for my zine.He was cool and sent really cool items specifically because I was a nobody starting out. Items no other newspaper or legit mag had.The Zazula's are legend.

Su Ring 🇰🇷🇩🇪🇮🇪 @Motley_Su

#RIPJonZazula

rollingstone.com/music/music-ne… Thank you and Marsha for being friends and mentors to me for so many years. I'm sad for your family but happy you're reunited. Thank you and Marsha for being friends and mentors to me for so many years. I'm sad for your family but happy you're reunited. ❤#RIPJonZazula rollingstone.com/music/music-ne…

Anty @aannttyy RT Metallica "He was a mentor, a manager, a label head and a father figure to us all . . . Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha.



(2/5)" RT Metallica "He was a mentor, a manager, a label head and a father figure to us all . . . Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha. (2/5)"

Todd Matthy @ToddCMatthy RIP Jon Zazula. The man who discovered the bands that shaped the world. RIP Jon Zazula. The man who discovered the bands that shaped the world.

William Scott Dees @WilliamScottDe3

Thank you for believing in Metallica

rollingstone.com/music/music-ne… SadThank you for believing in Metallica Sad Thank you for believing in Metallicarollingstone.com/music/music-ne…

Zazula's second wife, Marsha, passed away 13 months ago in January 2021. Jon and Marsha tied the knot in 1979 and had two daughters. Zazula also shared a daughter with his first wife, whose details remain unknown.

