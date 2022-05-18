Papa Roach Rockzilla Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American rock band Papa Roach has announced a co-headlining tour with Falling in Reverse, slated for this September. The tour is titled The Rockzilla Tour and will feature support from Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. It will kick off July 27 in East Providence, Rhode Island, and run through August before concluding in Nashville on August 31.

Papa Roach Rockzilla 2022 Tickets

Ticketmaster will sell tickets for the Rockzilla 2022 tour to the general public on Friday, May 20, at 10:00 am ET. The VIP pre-sales begin on May 17 at noon local time. The artist pre-sales will begin on May 18 at noon ET with PRROCKZILLA2022.

Papa Roach Rockzilla 2022 tour dates

July 27 — East Providence, R.I. at Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 — Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 — Gilford, N.H. at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 — Bridgeport, Ct. at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 2 — Reading, Pa. at Santander Arena

August 3 — Middletown, N.Y. at Summerstage At OCFS

August 4 — Syracuse, N.Y. at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

August 6 — Bay City, Mich. at Veteran's Memorial Park

August 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. at Miller High Life Theatre

August 9 — Sturgis, S.D. at Sturgis Buffalo Chip

August 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. at Alerus Center

August 12 — Sioux City, Iowa at Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

August 13 — Dubuque, Iowa at Q Casino Backwaters Stage

August 14 — Green Bay, Wis. at Capital Credit Union Park

August 16 — Mankato, Minn. at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

August 19 — Pocatello, Idaho at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August 20 — Airway Heights, Wash. at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

August 21 — Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

August 23 — Irvine, Calif. at Fivepoint Amphitheater

August 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. at The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

August 27 — El Paso, Texas at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

August 29 — Kansas City, Kan. at Azura Amp

August 30 — Little Rock, Ark. at First Security Amphitheater

August 31 — Nashville, Tenn. at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, in a statement, said,

"We're thrilled to bring an absolutely packed lineup — an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer. We haven't been to some of these cities in a long time...Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!"

More about Rockzilla Tour

All bands on the Rockzilla tour share recently-released albums and music. While Papa Roach is touring in support of their recently-released album titled Ego Trip, Falling in Reverse released the song Zombified earlier this year in advance of a new EP.

Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke, in a statement, said:

"We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal lineup. Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember."

Earlier this year, Hollywood Undead released the singles Chaos and Wild in the Streets in anticipation of a new album. Bad Wolves released their Dear Monsters album last year, featuring their new vocalist Daniel DL Laskiewicz.

