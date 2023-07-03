Lorna Shore UK and Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, dates, and more

Lorna Shore recently announced a new tour, titled 'The Pain Remains Tour,' which is scheduled to begin on November 5, 2023, and will continue until December 8, 2023, in venues across the UK and Europe. The tour comes after the release of the band's latest studio album, Pain Remains.
The group announced the new tour, which will feature performances by bands including Rivers of Nihil, Ingested, and Distant, via a post on its official Instagram page on June 30, 2023.
Tickets for the tour will be available from July 3, 2023, onwards via the band's official Bandcamp page (https://bnds.us/odxd4n). Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.
Lorna Shore to build momentum for new album Pain Remains with upcoming tour
Lorna Shore released its fourth studio album, Pain Remains, on October 14, 2022. The album peaked at number six on the German album chart and ranked in the 77th place on the Australian album chart. It also featured at number 150 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The band is set to go on two back-to-back tours this year, starting with a North American tour, which will end on September 8, 2023, with a performance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia.
Following the North American tour, the band will head to Europe and the UK for the newly announced tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Lorna Shore tour is given below:
- November 5, 2023 - Den Bosch, Netherlands at The Rock Circus
- November 6, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36
- November 7, 2023 - Gothenburg, Sweden at Gothenburg Studios
- November 9, 2023 - Helsinki, Finland at Black Box
- November 10, 2023 - Tampere, Finland at Pakkahuone
- November 12, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden at Fryshuset
- November 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio
- November 14, 2023 - Hannover, Germany at Capitol
- November 16, 2023 - Berlin, Germany at Astra
- November 17, 2023 - Dresden, Germany at Ballsportarena
- November 18, 2023 - Warsaw, Poland at Progresja
- November 19, 2023 - Prague, Czech Republic at Roxy
- November 20, 2023 - Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra
- November 22, 2023 - Vienna, Austria at Simm City
- November 23, 2023 - München, Germany at Backstage
- November 24, 2023 - Milan, Italy at Alcatraz
- November 25, 2023 - Pratteln, Switzerland at Z7
- November 26, 2023 - Brussels, Belgium at AB
- November 28, 2023 - Birmingham, UK at Academy
- November 29, 2023 - Leeds, UK at Academy
- November 30, 2023 - London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town
- December 2, 2023 - Manchester, UK at Academy 2
- December 3, 2023 - Glasgow, UK at SWG3
- December 4, 2023 - Cardiff, UK at Great Hall
- December 6, 2023 - Paris, France at Bataclan
- December 7, 2023 - Wiesbaden, Germany at Schlachthof
- December 8, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany at Turbinenhalle
Tracing Lorna Shore and their music career
Lorna Shore was formed in 2009 and self-released its debut EP Triumph on October 7, 2010. The debut EP as well as their subsequent EPs, Bone Kingdom and Maleficium, won the hearts of fans but failed to make the charts.
The band saw its first chart breakthrough with its debut studio album, Psalms, which released on June 9, 2015. The album peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.
Lorna Shore then released its second studio album Flesh Coffin on February 17, 2017. The album peaked at number three on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.
Fans are now eager to see the band in action during the upcoming tour.