Lorna Shore UK and Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, dates, and more

Lorna Shore recently announced a new tour, titled 'The Pain Remains Tour,' which is scheduled to begin on November 5, 2023, and will continue until December 8, 2023, in venues across the UK and Europe. The tour comes after the release of the band's latest studio album, Pain Remains.

The group announced the new tour, which will feature performances by bands including Rivers of Nihil, Ingested, and Distant, via a post on its official Instagram page on June 30, 2023.

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 3, 2023, onwards via the band's official Bandcamp page (https://bnds.us/odxd4n). Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Lorna Shore to build momentum for new album Pain Remains with upcoming tour

Lorna Shore released its fourth studio album, Pain Remains, on October 14, 2022. The album peaked at number six on the German album chart and ranked in the 77th place on the Australian album chart. It also featured at number 150 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band is set to go on two back-to-back tours this year, starting with a North American tour, which will end on September 8, 2023, with a performance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia.

Following the North American tour, the band will head to Europe and the UK for the newly announced tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Lorna Shore tour is given below:

November 5, 2023 - Den Bosch, Netherlands at The Rock Circus

November 6, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit 36

November 7, 2023 - Gothenburg, Sweden at Gothenburg Studios

November 9, 2023 - Helsinki, Finland at Black Box

November 10, 2023 - Tampere, Finland at Pakkahuone

November 12, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden at Fryshuset

November 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio

November 14, 2023 - Hannover, Germany at Capitol

November 16, 2023 - Berlin, Germany at Astra

November 17, 2023 - Dresden, Germany at Ballsportarena

November 18, 2023 - Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

November 19, 2023 - Prague, Czech Republic at Roxy

November 20, 2023 - Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra

November 22, 2023 - Vienna, Austria at Simm City

November 23, 2023 - München, Germany at Backstage

November 24, 2023 - Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

November 25, 2023 - Pratteln, Switzerland at Z7

November 26, 2023 - Brussels, Belgium at AB

November 28, 2023 - Birmingham, UK at Academy

November 29, 2023 - Leeds, UK at Academy

November 30, 2023 - London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town

December 2, 2023 - Manchester, UK at Academy 2

December 3, 2023 - Glasgow, UK at SWG3

December 4, 2023 - Cardiff, UK at Great Hall

December 6, 2023 - Paris, France at Bataclan

December 7, 2023 - Wiesbaden, Germany at Schlachthof

December 8, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany at Turbinenhalle

Tracing Lorna Shore and their music career

Lorna Shore was formed in 2009 and self-released its debut EP Triumph on October 7, 2010. The debut EP as well as their subsequent EPs, Bone Kingdom and Maleficium, won the hearts of fans but failed to make the charts.

The band saw its first chart breakthrough with its debut studio album, Psalms, which released on June 9, 2015. The album peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Lorna Shore then released its second studio album Flesh Coffin on February 17, 2017. The album peaked at number three on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Fans are now eager to see the band in action during the upcoming tour.

