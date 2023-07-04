The Darkness Permission To Land UK and Ireland tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

The Darkness have announced a new tour, titled "Permission to Land 20th Anniversary tour," scheduled to be held from December 2 -16, 2023. The tour is in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the band's debut studio album, Permission to Land.
The band announced the schedule for the musical trek, which will be preceded by a North American and European tour, via a post on their official Instagram page on July 3, 2023.
Presale for the tour will go live on July 5, 2023, at 9 am local time and can be accessed via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, general tickets will be available from July 7, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be purchased via the band's official website. Ticket prices, however, have not been announced.
The Darkness is celebrating its album anniversary with their tour
The Darkness released their debut studio album, Permission to Land, on July 7, 2003. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK album chart. The album also peaked at number 2 Irish album chart and remains their most successful album till date.
In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of their album, the band is heading on three back-to-back tours, starting with a North America tour, which will end with a show in Washinton, D.C at the 9:30 Club on October 22, 2023.
Following the North American leg of the tour, the band will embark on their Europe tour, which will end with a show at the Melkweg Max in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on November 24, 2023.
Following the European tour, the band will embark on the newly mentioned UK and Ireland tour.
The full list of dates and venues for The Darkness Permission to Land 20-year anniversary tour is given below:
- October 3, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic
- October 4, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades
- October 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern
- October 7, 2023 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre
- October 8, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl
- October 10, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall
- October 11, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Truman
- October 13, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Vic Theatre
- October 14, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at The Vogue
- October 15, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew’s Hall
- October 17, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live
- October 18, 2023 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5
- October 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall
- October 21, 2023 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom
- October 22, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
- November 7, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Admiralspalast
- November 8, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Markthalle
- November 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Essigfabrik
- November 11, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Technikum
- November 13, 2023 – Rome, Italy at Orion
- November 14, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz
- November 15, 2023 – Modena, Italy at Vox
- November 17, 2023 – Prattlen, at Switzerland at Z7
- November 18, 2023 – Den, Luxemburg at Atelier
- November 20, 2023 – Bern, Switzerland at Muhle Hunziken
- November 22, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at AB
- November 23, 2023 – Paris, France at La Cigale
- November 24, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max
- December 2, 2023 – Belfast, Northern Ireland Telegraph Building
- December 3, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre
- December 8, 2023 – Norwich, UK Nick Rayns LCR
- December 9, 2023 – London, UK at Roundhouse
- December 11, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at Barrowland
- December 12, 2023 – Manchester, UK at New Century Hall
- December 14, 2023 – Bristol, UK at Beacon
- December 15, 2023 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City
- December 16, 2023 – Wolverhampton, UK at Wulfrun Hall
Tracing The Darkness and their music career
Following the success of their debut studio album in 2003, The Darkness released their second studio album, One Way Ticket to Hell... and Back, on November 29, 2005. The album peaked at number 11 on the UK album chart.
The Darkness released their third studio album, Hot Cakes, on August 21, 2012. The album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart as well as at number 14 on the Irish album chart.
The Darkness released their fourth studio album, Last of Our Kind, on June 2, 2015. The album peaked at number 12 on the UK album chart as well as at number 23 on the Australian album chart.