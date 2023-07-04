The Darkness Permission To Land UK and Ireland tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

The Darkness have announced a new tour, titled "Permission to Land 20th Anniversary tour," scheduled to be held from December 2 -16, 2023. The tour is in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the band's debut studio album, Permission to Land.

The band announced the schedule for the musical trek, which will be preceded by a North American and European tour, via a post on their official Instagram page on July 3, 2023.

Presale for the tour will go live on July 5, 2023, at 9 am local time and can be accessed via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, general tickets will be available from July 7, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be purchased via the band's official website. Ticket prices, however, have not been announced.

The Darkness is celebrating its album anniversary with their tour

The Darkness released their debut studio album, Permission to Land, on July 7, 2003. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK album chart. The album also peaked at number 2 Irish album chart and remains their most successful album till date.

In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of their album, the band is heading on three back-to-back tours, starting with a North America tour, which will end with a show in Washinton, D.C at the 9:30 Club on October 22, 2023.

Following the North American leg of the tour, the band will embark on their Europe tour, which will end with a show at the Melkweg Max in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on November 24, 2023.

Following the European tour, the band will embark on the newly mentioned UK and Ireland tour.

The full list of dates and venues for The Darkness Permission to Land 20-year anniversary tour is given below:

October 3, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

October 4, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades

October 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

October 7, 2023 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre

October 8, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl

October 10, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall

October 11, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Truman

October 13, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Vic Theatre

October 14, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at The Vogue

October 15, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 17, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live

October 18, 2023 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5

October 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

October 21, 2023 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom

October 22, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

November 7, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Admiralspalast

November 8, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Markthalle

November 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Essigfabrik

November 11, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Technikum

November 13, 2023 – Rome, Italy at Orion

November 14, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

November 15, 2023 – Modena, Italy at Vox

November 17, 2023 – Prattlen, at Switzerland at Z7

November 18, 2023 – Den, Luxemburg at Atelier

November 20, 2023 – Bern, Switzerland at Muhle Hunziken

November 22, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at AB

November 23, 2023 – Paris, France at La Cigale

November 24, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max

December 2, 2023 – Belfast, Northern Ireland Telegraph Building

December 3, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre

December 8, 2023 – Norwich, UK Nick Rayns LCR

December 9, 2023 – London, UK at Roundhouse

December 11, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at Barrowland

December 12, 2023 – Manchester, UK at New Century Hall

December 14, 2023 – Bristol, UK at Beacon

December 15, 2023 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

December 16, 2023 – Wolverhampton, UK at Wulfrun Hall

Tracing The Darkness and their music career

Following the success of their debut studio album in 2003, The Darkness released their second studio album, One Way Ticket to Hell... and Back, on November 29, 2005. The album peaked at number 11 on the UK album chart.

The Darkness released their third studio album, Hot Cakes, on August 21, 2012. The album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart as well as at number 14 on the Irish album chart.

The Darkness released their fourth studio album, Last of Our Kind, on June 2, 2015. The album peaked at number 12 on the UK album chart as well as at number 23 on the Australian album chart.

Poll : 0 votes