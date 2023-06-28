Foo Fighters Everything or Not At All UK Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates & all you need to know 

Foo Fighters have announced a new tour, titled Everything or Not At All tour, which is scheduled to take place from June 13, 2024, to June 27, 2024, in venues across the United Kingdom. The tour is in support of the band's eleventh studio album, But Here We Are.

The American rock band announced their UK tour following their latest album release. But Here We Are, the band's eleventh studio album released on June 2nd, 2023, worldwide. Their 2024 UK tour is set to feature supporting performances by Courtney Barnett, Wet Leg, Himalayas, Shame, Hot Milk, and Chroma via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour is available till June 29, 2023, at 10:00 am BST and can be accessed via Gigs and Tours UK (https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/foo-fighters?pre=artist). General tickets will be available from June 30, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced yet. However, the tickets can be purchased via the band's official website ( https://www.foofighters.com/tour-dates/).

Wet Leg, Chroma to join Foo Fighters on tour

Joining Foo Fighters on the tour will be a number of bands, starting with Wet Leg. The band is known for their eponymously titled debut studio album, Wet Leg, which was released on April 8, 2022. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Australian album charts. Playing alongside Wet Leg will be another band, Loose Articles. Welsh rock band Himalayas and English pop-rock act Hot Milk are also set to make an appearance during the tour.

Also present on the tour will be singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, who is best known for her debut studio album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, which was released on 20 March 2015. The album peaked at number 4 on the Australian album chart.

Playing alongside Barnett will be indie band Honeyblood, who are best known for their second studio album, Babes Never Die, which was released on November 4, 2016. The album peaked at number 16 on the Scottish album chart.

Also accompanying Barnett on the tour will be British punk band Shame, best known for their second studio album, Drunk Tank Pink, initially released on January 15, 2021. The album peaked at number 6 on the Scottish album chart. Also the feminist band Chroma will be performing as well.

The full list of dates and venues for the Foo Fighters UK tour is given below:

June 13, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

June 17, 2024 – Glasgow, UK, at Hampden Stadium

June 20, 2024 – London, UK, at London Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, UK, at London Stadium

June 25, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Principality Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Villa Park Stadium

More about Foo Fighters and their music career

Foo Fighters released their first studio album, Foo Fighters, on July 4, 1995. The album peaked at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart and number 3 on the UK and Australian album charts, respectively.

The band released their second studio album, The Colour and the Shape, on May 20, 1997. The album peaked at number 3 on the UK album chart as well as at number 5 on the Australian album chart.

Foo Fighters released their third studio album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, on November 2, 1999. The album peaked at number 4 on the Canadian album chart as well as at number 5 on the Australian album chart.

Foo Fighters had their first chart-topper with their fourth studio album, One by One, which was released on October 22, 2002. The album peaked at the top on the Australian, Irish, and UK album charts.

Their most recent release, But Here We Are, the ten-track album, peaked at number one on the Australian album chart and number 8 on the US Billboard 200. We can expect them to play the songs from their latest release in their upcoming new UK Tour.

