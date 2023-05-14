Foo Fighters UK Tour 2023: All we know so far as fans express excitement 

Foo Fighters have confirmed a UK tour is in the works, which will take place after their North American tour is over. The announcement was spotted by the band's Twitter fan group and comes two weeks before the North American tour starts on May 24, 2023.

Fans need to pre-order the upcoming Foo Fighter album, But Here We Are, which is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023, on any one of the 6 formats it will be released in, to receive a presale code for the UK tour tickets, as and when the dates are announced.

Foo Fighters is building momentum for their album with a tour

The Foo Fighters are set to release their first studio album in two years, their first since the death of Taylor Hawkins, and have been building up the hype for the album. The band released the first single of the album, Rescued, on April 19, 2023.

Rescued harks back to the early Foo Fighter era, in particular, their eponymously titled debut album, as well as the 1997 album, The Colour And The Shape. The song is a melodic rock song that resonates with the themes of rage, sorrow and acceptance.

In a press release, the band also shared the thematic details of their upcoming album, stating:

"Sonically channeling the naivete of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life"

Aside from the single, the band has a North American tour on their schedule, shortly after which they also canceled their SNL performance in solidarity with the ongoing writers' strike. The UK tour will be the next leg in the band's album tour.

Fans reacted with excitement to the announcement, taking to social media to express their joy:

Foo Fighter's decision to continue their music journey comes in the wake of the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died of a heart attack on March 25, 2022. The same was announced via another press release, in which the band acknowledged Taylor's contribution, stating:

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward."

Foo Fighters last performed in the UK on September 20, 2022, at the Warehouse in Leeds, England, six months after the death of their drummer, and a year after their full album tour in the UK.

