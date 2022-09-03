Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: Date, venue, streaming details and all you need to know

American rock band Foo Fighters announced Taylor Hawkins' tribute concerts earlier this year. The band has now released details about the same.

The Taylor Hawkins all-star tribute concert will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3. The concert will begin at 4.30 pm BST or 11.30 am EST, which is also 8.30 am PST. Additionally, the show will be live-streamed in the US. Check out all the streaming details below.

A message on the band’s website reads:

“Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee and the Hawkins family are joining forces to celebrate the life, music, and love of their husband, father, brother, and bandmate.”

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert guest list

The tribute show will feature the Foo Fighters' remaining members including Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee. Apart from them, the below-mentioned special guests will be present at the tribute concert. These guests considered the late drummer a close friend and an inspiration.

RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson

Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones

Liam Gallagher

Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May

Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson

The Police’s Stewart Copeland

Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney

Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme and Alain Johannes.

Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde

Dave Chappelle

Nandi Bushell

Nile Rodgers

Wolfgang Van Halen

Travis Barker

James Gang

Kesha

Omar Hakim

Josh Freese

Chevy Metal and Violet Grohl (members of Hawkins’ covers band)

Shane Hawkins (Taylor Hawkins’ son)

Here is how to watch Taylor Hawkins’ tribute concert live

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will begin at 8.30 am PST. Live television coverage of the concert will be streamed on Paramount+ for audience members in the US. For international audiences, the concert can be watched live on Pluto TV.

Additionally, MTV’s Youtube channel will also carry out a global live stream of the Tribute concert. MTV will also air a one-hour special across its channels around the globe. The concert can be streamed live in Latin America on September 3 and in other international territories on September 4. An extended, two-hour compilation will air globally in September.

CBS will also broadcast an hour-long version of the concert on Saturday from 10 to 11 pm ET.

Bob Bakish, Paramount’s president and CEO, in a statement said:

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base.”

Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming & events at Paramount, and the chief content officer, music at Paramount+ said,

“Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work. We look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special concert"

A separate Taylor Hawkins tribute show will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27. Details about the show are yet to be shared by the band.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes