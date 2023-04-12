Foo Fighters Tour 2023: New dates, tickets, venues and more

Foo Fighters have announced their US Summer tour, which will take place from May to October 2023. The tour will feature a total of 24 shows across the country. The band has further announced that they will be adding six more additional new dates to the tour due to the popular demand.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters will go on sale on Friday, April 14 at 10 am local time via TicketMaster. After the sale, the tickets can be purchased from StubHub, which is a secondary platform for buying sold-out tickets. More information can be found on the band's official website - foofighters.com

Foo Fighters will begin their tour in Gilford and end in El Paso

The Foo Fighters tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Gilford, which is scheduled to take place on May 24, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with an El Paso concert on October 1, 2023.

The following are the complete details of the venues with the additional new dates of the tour:

May 24, 2023 – Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

May 26, 2023 – Boston, MA - Boston Calling

May 28, 2023 – Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

May 30, 2023 – Washington, DC - The Atlantis

June 2, 2023 – Nürburgring, DE - Rock am Ring

June 4, 2023 – Nürnberg, DE - Rock im Park

June 14, 2023 – Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

June 16, 2023 – Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 18, 2023 – Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music Festival

July 8, 2023 – Quebec City, QC - Festival D’ete De Quebec

July 12, 2023 – Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - Harley Davidson Homecoming

July 29, 2023 – Naeba, JP - Fuji Rock

August 11-13, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

September 3, 2023 – Aspen, CO - Aspen Snowmass

September 9, 2023 – Sao Paulo, BR - The Town

September 17, 2023 – Asbury Park, NJ - Sear.Hear.Now Festival

September 21, 2023 – Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October 1, 2023 – Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

Newly Announced:

August 4, 2023 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

August 8, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

August 10, 2023 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

September 19, 2023 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

October 3, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

October 5, 2023 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Foo Fighters have sold 32 million records worldwide and won 15 Grammy Awards

Foo Fighters is an American rock band formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1994. The band was founded by Dave Grohl, who was the drummer for Nirvana until their breakup in 1994. Foo Fighters' debut album, self-titled "Foo Fighters," was released in 1995, and featured Dave Grohl playing all of the instruments and writing all of the songs.

The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 23 on the US Billboard 200 chart and receiving critical acclaim. The debut album's lead single, "This Is a Call," was also a success, reaching number 2 on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Since then, Foo Fighters have released several successful albums, including The Color and the Shape, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, One by One, In Your Honor," Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, and Wasting Light.

Over the years, Foo Fighters have sold 32 million records worldwide, won numerous awards, and achieved many notable achievements. They have won 15 Grammy Awards, under various categories such as Best Rock Album for "There Is Nothing Left to Lose," "One by One," and "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace," as well as Best Rock Song for "All My Life" and "Walk."

They have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received the MTV Video Music Award for Best Rock Video for "The Pretender," and won the NME Award for Best International Band four times.

In addition to their music careers, the band has also been involved in various charitable causes, including raising money for cancer research and promoting environmental causes.

