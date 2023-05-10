Why is Sum 41 disbanding? Punk Band announces breakup following final tour and album

Sum 41 announced that they will be disbanding, after 27 years of their formation, in a surprise announcement on May 8, 2023 via social media. The band stated in the announcement that their disbandment, which was happening due to their recognition of the end of an era, will come after a final album and tour.

The announcement read:

"Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them."

The band thanked their fans for the the decades of support and added that they are excited for what the future holds. The band is set to perform with The Offspring on their Summer 2023 tour.

Sum 41 to say farewell with Heaven :x: Hell

Sum 41 will finish their current set of tour dates, which includes their European tour dates in June and July 2023, where they will play at festivals such as the Slamdunk Italy festival, the Rock in the Park festival in Germany, and the Caribana festival in Switzerland, alongside a couple of headlining stand-alone shows in Czech Republic and Croatia.

The band will then join The Offspring as well as Simple Plan on their Summer 2023 Tour, featuring dates across North America, which will likely be followed by the release of the new album, speculation suggests.

According to the statement, the band will support their final album with one final headlining tour as well, which suggests the disbandment will happen sometime in fall of 2023.

Tracing Sum 41 and their career

Sum 41 was formed in 1996 as a collaboration between guitarist Deryck Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy, and vocalist Jon Marshall. The band was briefly known as Kasper as well as Pain as Pleasure, before eventually settling upon their current name of Sum 41.

After signing up with Island Records, the band released their debut EP, Half Hour of Power, on June 27, 2000. The EP was a major chart success, peaking at number 9 on the Oricon album chart as well as number 27 on the Canadian album chart.

Following the success of their debut EP, Sum 41 released their debut studio album, All Killer No Filler, on May 8, 2001. The album received positive reviews upon release, peaking at number 7 on the UK album chart as well as at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.

The band released their second studio album, Does This Look Infected?, on November 26, 2002. The album saw the maturation of the band's sound from purely a pop-punk into a more complex punk, melodic rock as well as heavy metal soundscape. It peaked at number 8 as well as number 12 on the Oricon album chart.

In 2004, the band travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo under the auspices of War Child Canada to document the then ongoing civil war in the region. However, fighting broke out soon after they arrived and the band, along with other guests, were escorted by armoured carriers requested by UN Peacekeeper Charles "Chuck" Pelletier.

In honor of the peacekeeper, the band named their third studio album after him. They released Chuck on October 12, 2004, receiving critical acclaim upon its release. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian and Oricon album charts.

Poll : 0 votes