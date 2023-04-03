“History maker Jimin”: BTS fans lavish praise as he debuts at number 2 on Billboard 200 with 164,000 units

On April 2, Billboard announced that BTS’ Jimin debuted on Billboard 200 at number 2 with his debut solo album FACE earning a total of 164,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on March 30.
This is his first-ever solo entry on Billboard 200 and at this point, every BTS member has earned a solo entry on the Billboard 200 chart, either with their solo albums or collaborations with other artists.
BTS’ Jimin released his solo album FACE on March 24 with the title track Like Crazy, pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 and other b-side tracks Alone, Interlude: Dive, Face-Off and the hidden track Letter.
He became the fourth BTS member to release his solo album after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut and RM’s Indigo.
With his new achievement, he has become the first-ever K-pop soloist to land an album at number 2 on Billboard 200 biggest debut and highest charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history.
ARMYs took to social media to lavish praise on BTS’ Jimin and his incredible achievement. @jeondaissy wrote “History Maker Jimin”.
BTS’ Jimin makes the biggest debut with the highest charting album FACE on Billboard 200
With this, BTS’ Jimin became the first ever Korean soloist to reach the top 2 of the chart. This is the biggest debut with the highest charting album, FACE ranking second on Billboard 200.
Previously, it was BTS’ leader RM whose solo debut album Indigo ranked third on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, BTS’ Jimin has earned the highest-ranking solo debut on the Billboard 200 since Olivia Rodrigo, who ranked first on Billboard 200 with her album Sour.
Additionally, SUGA’s second mixtape D-2 ranked 11th on Billboard 200 and TWICE’s Nayeon sealed a spot at number 7 with her debut solo album IM NAYEON, making them the only Korean soloists to make a solo entry on Billboard 200.
BTS fans are elated with the Like Crazy singer’s new achievement and have taken to social media to lavish praise on the singer.
Additionally, Luminate stated that FACE has earned a total of 164,000 equivalent album units for the week ending on March 30, exactly a week after the album’s initial release.
The 164 K album units for FACE consists of 124,000 traditional album sales, which makes up the biggest chunk in the sales pie. Notably, it is the biggest U.S. sales week for a solo artist this year and third biggest overall.
Furthermore, the remaining 13,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units which made up of 19.51 million on-demand audio streams in one week.
Also, on March 26, BIG HIT MUSIC had announced that BTS’ Jimin’s FACE also entered Oricon’s daily album chart at number 1 by selling 222,120 copies in Japan, the second biggest music market after the U.S.
Additionally, Like Crazy also ranked number one on Oricon's daily digital singles chart, surpassing the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2.
Between, 2017 and 2022 BTS landed 26 songs collectively on Billboard Hot 100 chart also called as Hot 100 with six number ones. As of March 2023, all the BTS members have charted on Billboard Hot 100 at least once, with SUGA charting the highest for his collab track, Girl of my Dreams with the late rapper Juice WRLD ranking at number 29.
BTS’ Jimin snags first solo U.K. Top 10 with debut title track Like Crazy
BTS’ Jimin snags his first solo U.K. Top 10 with his debut title track Like Crazy placed at number 8. The singer beat his own previous record, which was set by the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 which was ranked at number 30.
Before Jimin, J-hope was the only other BTS member to enter the U.K. top 40 with his collab track On The Street with American rapper J.Cole which was placed at number 37.
Notably, BTS has earned four U.K. Top 10 singles with Dynamite, Butter, Life Goes On (title track of BE) and My Universe (feat Coldplay). They also have two top-ranking albums, Map of the Soul: Persona and Map of the Soul:7.
In other news, the Like Crazy singer will be appearing as a guest on the Korean variety show Hong-Kim Coin, slated to be aired on KBS2, and will mark his first solo appearance on a Korean variety show outside of BTS activities.
The episode featuring the BTS singer will air on March 30 at 8.30 pm KST.