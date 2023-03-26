“This is fire”: BTS’ Jimin’s fans celebrate as the Like Crazy singer drops two new remix tracks of hit title track

On March 26, BTS’ Jimin surprised fans by announcing two remixes for his latest title track, Like Crazy.

The FACE singer announced that he will be releasing a "Deep House Remix" and a "UK Garage Remix" of the title track, Like Crazy, which has been making waves across the globe ever since the album was released on March 24.

Like Crazy, the lead single for the album FACE is a powerful synth-pop song that is elevated by the singer’s emotional and heartbreaking vocals, accentuated by bold synth and drum sounds. Like Crazy is co-composed by RM and is a song that delves deep into love and loss, turns a blind eye to reality, and tries to escape pain.

"This is fire," @bbiixchikorita wrote in response to the two remixes for Like Crazy and added relevant hashtags for streaming the new remixes.

BTS’ Jimin’s new song remixes are called “Deep House Remix” and “UK Garage Remix”

BTS’ Jimin released two new remixes today titled "Deep House Remix" and "UK Garage Remix." According to a recent statement from BIG HIT MUSIC, with layers of heavy bass and exceptional rhythm, Like Crazy's Deep House remix makes the music more dance-friendly and enjoyable.

On the other hand, Like Crazy’s other remix, UK Garage Remix is atmospheric and dramatic and lends a twisted spin to the original version’s emptiness. Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC stated:

“We hope you’ll continue to support Jimin and these exciting new remixes as he promotes his solo album.”

The talented BTS member dropped his debut solo album FACE on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST, one week after releasing the pre-release tune Set Me Free Pt. 2. He became the fourth BTS member after Jin, J-hope, RM, and V to release his debut solo album.

In a staggering 111 nations around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and European nations like Germany and France, among others, the album and the title track soared to the top of the iTunes charts as soon as they were released.

Additionally, FACE overall topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 63 different regions, including Greece and Spanish-speaking nations like Spain and Mexico.

Furthermore, BTS’ Jimin became the first soloist in Hanteo history to surpass 1 million first-day sales.

Hanteo announced that FACE sold a brilliant total of 1,021,532 copies on March 24, the day of its release. With this, the Like Crazy singer is now the fifth-highest first-day sales overall and is bested by his own group BTS, labelmates TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and SEVENTEEN and JYP Entertainmnt’s Stray Kids.

BTS’ Jimin’s FACE and Like Crazy enters Spotify’s Global Top 50 at number 2

BTS’ Jimin continues to set new records with his debut solo album FACE and title track, Like Crazy. The English version of Like Crazy debuted at number two on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart after earning an impressive 6,634,838 filtered streams on the day of its release.

Additionally, all the songs from FACE sealed their spots in the top 100 of Spotify’s global chart, with Set Me Free Pt. 2 at number 8, Face-Off securing a spot at number 35, Alone ranked at number 44, and finally, Interlude: Dive ending at number 62.

In other news, the Like Crazy singer will be appearing as a guest on the Korean variety show Hong-Kim Coin, slated to be aired on KBS2, and will mark his first solo appearance on a Korean variety show outside of BTS activities.

The episode featuring the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer will air on March 30 at 8.30 pm KST.

