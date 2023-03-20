“This vibe”: BTS’ Jimin’s fans react to the striking first teaser for solo debut title track Like Crazy

On March 20, BTS’ Jimin dropped the striking first teaser for his solo debut title track Like Crazy from his album FACE.

In a new poster for the track, BTS’ Jimin can be seen all alone in an empty room, resting his head on a desk, unbothered by the dirt and water flooding his apartment. The titles Like Crazy and FACE are written in bold on the poster with a ripple effect, offering a dramatic feel to it.

BTS’ Jimin’s fans took to social media to react to the striking first teaser for his solo debut Like Crazy. Praising the superior vibe that the new music promises, user user @BTS21_2019 wrote in response to the Like Crazy poster:

"This vibe >>>"

BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy will release on March 24 as the title track of FACE

BTS’ Jimin’s title track Like Crazy, the lead single from his debut solo album FACE, is all set to be released on March 24 at 1 pm KST in dual Korean and English versions. The tracklist of FACE consists of six songs, one of which, Set Me Free Pt.2, was already released last week on March 17.

While fans are excited for the release, they are also delighted to learn that Like Crazy and Face Off feature BTS’ Jimin’s bandmate and Bangtan’s leader RM as a contributor and producer. Meanwhile, BIG HIT MUSIC’s staple producers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP also feature in the production of Like Crazy and Face Off. Interlude: Dive and Alone are the two other b-side tracks of the album.

Following the release of the poster for Like Crazy, BTS’ Jimin’s fans took to social media to react to the same. ARMYs have deduced some interesting theories for the album concept, noting the presence of a fish bowl in the dingy apartment, theorizing that he might dance underwater for Like Crazy.

Check out how fans are responding to the new poster and the upcoming album:

Ari♡ @Ari29407997 jimin pointing to the marimo after an army asked for a spoiler when it was actually a hint for like crazy!!

JIMIN DATA @PJM_data



#LikeCrazy_Is_Coming

#Jimin_FACE_Is_Coming

News of the release of Jimin's "Like Crazy" poster and his airport arrival dominated Naver's Most Liked articles in the entertainment section, occupying 21/30 spots on the chart as of 3pm KST!

ikram⁷⟭⟬FACE🪞On The Street @bts07ddaeng At end of Set Me Free Pt.2 we see Jimin being out of his shell and he was set free he's free that's why he was wearing white clothes it's like reborn again with empty page now in Like Crazy poster we see Jimin wearing those white clothes but after we got him in an empty room+

ammi ⁷ 🍊🪞 @ammisays remembering that jimin's album will also explore the various emotions he felt during the pandemic, seeing the concept picture of "like crazy", my mind goes back to be and blue & greg's lyrics "at the end of the day, casting its shadow, is only the sigh of an exhausting day"

(Sara) for Tomorrow @SaraBangtan07 If Jimin in white in 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' is the resolution, then 'Like Crazy' could represent the crisis in the album's narrative

Notably, the BTS singer has opted for a different and more intriguing atmosphere for the upcoming release than the powerful hip-hop dance track Set Me Free Pt.2 which dropped as a pre-release single earlier this week. BTS member Jimin’s debut album FACE marks his journey as a soloist and is about facing oneself. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in his artistry.

Like Crazy is said to be a synth-pop song with solid synth and drum sounds backed by the BTS member’s poignant and soft timbre.

As per the official schedule, BTS member Jimin will release the music video teaser of Like Crazy on March 22 and another version of the music video teaser on March 23, before the album drops on March 24.

Notably, Jimin is the fourth member to release his solo work after J-hope, Jin, and RM released their respective albums.

BTS’ Jimin is all set to guest on Jimmy Fallon’s show

BTS member Jimin will be making his debut solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Although BTS members have made countless appearances on the show, this will be Jimin’s solo appearance, where he will be promoting his album FACE and talking about the process of creating his album. The idol will also perform his pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2.

Jimmy Fallon’s social media confirmed that the Serendipity singer will be appearing on the show on March 23 for an interview and on March 24 for a special performance of Set Me Free Pt.2.

Additionally, BTS member Jimin will be appearing as a guest on the Korean variety show Hong-Kim Coin, slated to be aired on KBS2, and will mark his first solo appearance on a Korean variety show outside of BTS activities. The episode featuring him will air on March 30 at 8.30 pm KST.

