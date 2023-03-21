The Offspring, an American rock band, has announced a new tour, titled Let the Bad Times Roll Tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 1 to September 3, 2023.

The tour, which will feature supporting performances from the bands Simple Minds and Sum 41, was announced via a post on the band's official Instagram page:

Presales are available from March 22 to March 23, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via the passcode BADTIMESROLL. General Tickets will be available from March 24, 2023, at 10 am local time and are priced at $289 plus processing fees. Presales and tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.com.

Simple Minds, Sum 41 to join The Offspring on tour

Simple Minds, the Scottish rock band who rose to prominence with their sixth studio album, Sparkle in the Rain, released in 1984, will be one of the supporting acts on The Offspring tour.

Also present will be the Canadian rock band Sum 41, who are best known for their fourth studio album, Underclass Hero, which peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and was a chart-topper on the Canadian album chart.

The full list of dates and venues is given below:

August 1, 2023 — Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

August 3, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

August 5, 2023 — Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 6, 2023 — Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 8, 2023 — Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 9, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 11, 2023 — Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 12, 2023 — North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

August 13, 2023 — Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 15, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 16, 2023 — Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

August 18, 2023 — Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 19, 2023 — Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

August 20, 2023 — Darien Center, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22, 2023 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

August 23, 2023 — Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 25, 2023 — Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

August 26, 2023 — Tinley Park, Illinois at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

August 27, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

August 29, 2023 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

August 30, 2023 — Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

September 1, 2023 — Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 2, 2023 — Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 3, 2023 — Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

More about The Offspring and their music career

The Offspring was originally formed in 1984 under the name Manic Subsidal before a series of line-up changes eventually led to the band members settling on the name The Offspring, presumably after a B movie called The Offspring: They Were Born to Kill.

Offspring recorded and released their eponymously titled debut album, as well as their second studio album, to little mainstream attention, resulting in two US tours and a European tour, alongside the band's signing on with Epitaph Records.

They then released their ground-breaking punk-rock album Smash, which is considered to be one of the pioneers of punk-rock music. The album was released in 1994 and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as being a chart-topper on the ARIA chart.

