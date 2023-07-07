The GMA Concert Series is back for another year, with its 2023 edition scheduled to be held from July 14, 2023, to September 1, 2023, at Central Park and Times Square GMA Studio in New York City, USA, respectively. This year marks the 15-year anniversary of the ABC-hosted series.

As per the announcement on their official Instagram page, K-pop megastar Jungkook will kickoff the GMA Concert Series, which will feature performers such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, and Tim McGraw, among others.

Tickets for the Central Park live shows will be available starting July 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET. Ticket prices have not been announced yet. When it is revealed, fans will be able to purchase tickets on the concert series' official website.

The Time Square Studio concerts will be broadcast live on the Good Morning America show between 7:00 am and 9:00 am EST. Other performances will be broadcast on GMA3: What You Need to Know at 13:00 pm EST.

Jung Kook, Hozier, and Carly Rae Jepsen to perform at the GMA Concert Series 2023

The GMA Concert Series includes a star-studded roster, beginning with Jung Kook of BTS. In a brief video message during the announcement, the K-pop star tells his fans,

"Get ready to dance!"

Following Jung Kook will be Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen, who rose to prominence with her second studio album, Kiss, which was released on September 18, 2012. The album peaked at number 4 on the Japanese album chart, as well as at number 5 on the Canadian album chart and number 6 on the Kiwi and Billboard 200 album charts, respectively.

Also performing at the GMA Concert Series 2023 will be Irish singer-songwriter Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, better known by his stage name Hozier. The singer is best known for his eponymously titled debut studio album, Hozier, which was released on September 19, 2014. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Irish album chart.

The full lineup and dates for the GMA Concert Series 2023 are given below:

Central Park, New York City, Live venue:

July 14, 2023 - Jung Kook

August 11, 2023 - Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes ft BIA ( A tribute to 50 years of Hip-hop)

August 25, 2023 - Tim McGraw

September 1, 2023 - Sam Hunt

Times Square, New York City, GMA Studio:

July 28, 2023 - Fitz and Tantrums

August 10, 2023 - Carly Rae Jepsen

August 18, 2023 - Hozier

More about GMA Concert Series

The concert series has its roots in the morning television program that was created by Donald L. Perris and first broadcast by ABC on November 3, 1975. The variety show, which emphasized a laidback approach to newsroom broadcast with a special focus on 'interesting stories' as well as arts and entertainment, led to a slow but steady skyrocketing of ratings for the show until the late 1990s.

Following a set of transitional troubles, with anchor changes proving unpopular with the show's audience, the show began to decline in the early 2000s. This led to a shift in strategy, including the addition of a third main anchor, Robin Roberts, alongside Charles Gibson and Dane Sawyer, as well as the introduction of the GMA Concert Series.

The first edition of the concert series, held at the same time as the show itself (07:00 am–09:00 am EDT), featured a performance by Billy Idol. Subsequent performers included artists such as Keith Urban, Jessica Simpson, Prince, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Kenny Chesney, and more.

The festival initially was hosted at Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan, near the New York Public Library, before eventually moving to its current location of Central Park.

