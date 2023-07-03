'We Stand' K-pop festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates & all we know so far

'We Stand' K-pop festival, announced as a celebration of the 70-year alliance between the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and the United States of America, will be held on August 4 - 6, 2023, in Houston and New Jersey respectively.

The festival, which will feature performances by the K-pop groups CIX, Dreamcatcher and Oneus, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:

Tickets for the Houston date are currently available for purchase at the festival's official Live Nation (https://concerts.livenation.com/kpop-we-stand-dreamcatcher-cix-houston-texas-08-04-2023/event/3A005EDC0C417443?). Tickets are priced at $149 plus processing fees.

Ticket for the New Jersey date, as well as the online viewing experience, will be available at a yet-to-be-announced date in the near future from the official website of the festival (https://www.kpopwestand.com/).

'We Stand' K-pop to celebrate ROK-US alliance

The inaugural edition of "We Stand' K-pop and its lineup will celebrate the ROK-US alliance that began following the end of the Korean War in 1953 and the division of the country into the two Koreas, a division paralleling the division of Vietnam and Germany along the same US- Soviet power bloc lines.

The Republic of Korea received substantial support from the UK during its early post-war years, partly as recompense for the former's military support during the Vietnam War, and the Korean diaspora in the US.

It is this bilateral relationship that is celebrated by New Jersey's K-pop day, which the 'We Stand' festival is a part of, as mentioned by Dreamcatcher in their promotional video:

"The ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival is part of the official declaration of Jersey City’s K-pop day to commemorate this day... They say its going to happen every year.. please join Dreamcatcher on this first declaration festival"

CIX added in a different video, stating that they hoped their fans would attend the 'We Stand' festival and celebrate it with them:

"CIX is going to American for a special event called the ‘We Stand’ K-pop Festival to perform for your guys. We will be putting in a lot of effort into this performance, so we ask for your interest and love so we can enjoy it together.”

The full lineup and dates for the 'We Stand' festival is given below:

August 4, 2023, 'We Stand' Day 2:

CIX

Dreamcatcher

August 6, 2023, 'We Stand' Day 2:

CIX

Dreamcatcher

Oneus

More about the bands headed to 'We Stand' K-pop festival

CIX was formed as a collaboration between BX, Seunghun, Yonghee, Bae Jin-young and Hyunsuk in 2017. The band released their debut studio album, OK Prologue: Be OK, on August 17, 2021. The album peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart and number 20 on the Japan album chart.

Following the success of their debut studio album, the band released their second studio album, Pinky Swear, on March 30, 2022. The album peaked at number 20 on the Japanese album chart.

Dreamcatcher was originally formed as MINX and formed in 2014 as a collaboration between JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The band released their debut studio album, Dystopia: The Tree of Language, on February 18, 2020. The album peaked at number 3 on the Korean album chart.

Oneus was formed as a collaboration between Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee and Hwanwoo, who came out of various K-pop training programs, in 2018. They released their debut studio album, Devil, on January 19, 2021. The album peaked at number 2 on the Korean album chart.

