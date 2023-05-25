10 best K-pop groups of all time: BTS, Stray Kids and more 

Compiling any list of the best K-pop groups of all time would be a very subjective endevor. One may question the criteria on which the groups are judged, and the expertise of those making the decision. Nonetheless, Brazilian entertainment website Dabeme set out to create a list of the 100 best groups, with over 8 million fans voting for the same.

The resulting poll revealed the Korean groups most popular among fans. Despite a few surprises here and there, it is an intensive list that includes K-pop fans' favorite bands from BTS to Stray Kids. This article covers the top ten of the list made by Dabame.

BTS, Astro, and eight other bands are the best K-pop groups of all time, according to Dabeme

10) ENHYPEN (125.4K votes)

Having debuted in the throes of the pandemic after a fierce competition in I-LAND, ENHYPEN has quickly risen to make a mark for themselves in the crowded K-pop market. The seven-member K-pop group recently made their comeback with their vampire-themed EP, Dark Blood which had Bite Me as the addictive lead single.

9) Stray Kids (182.2K votes)

Another boy band on the list of best K-pop groups of all time that had its start in an idol variety show as well, Stray Kids has grown to become very popular. With music focused on the youth and spanning multiple, parallel genres such as EDM, hip-hop, and trap, the self-produced group has fans from around the world, including Hollywood A-lister, Ryan Reynolds. They are set to release their third full-length studio album, 5-Star, on June 2, 2023.

8) TOMORROW X TOGETHER or TXT (207.0K votes)

Diverse concepts, charismatic choreography, and unique vocals have been a major part of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's discography since the beginning. Their latest comeback, The Name Chapter: Temptation, touched upon themes from Peter Pan and other fairytales, a concept that led them to breaking many records with the EP.

Currently embarked on their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour, the group will be the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago in August 2023.

7) WayV (386.8K votes)

Units of SM Entertainment's NCT occupy several spots in the top ten best K-pop groups of all time. WayV is the Chinese sub-unit, consisting of Mandarin-speaking members, which first debuted in 2019 with their EP, The Vision. They have since evolved and created a sound that is distinct and trendy.

WayV is presently on a global fanmeeting tour to promote their EP, Phantom, which released in December 2022.

6) NCT U (414.0K votes)

Hanna @HannaHyun7_



NCT U - BOSS

NCT U - Make A Wish

NCT U - 90's Love

One of the most dynamic sub-units of NCT, NCT U's debut took place in 2016.

One of the most dynamic sub-units of NCT, NCT U's debut took place in 2016. Despite having a rotational concept with frequently changing members (depending on the song and concept), NCT U ranks fairly high among the best K-pop groups of all time. With songs such as The 7th Sense, Coming Home, and songs in NCT albums such as BOSS, 90's Love, and Make a Wish, the unit's varied discography speaks for itself.

5) NCT (427.8K votes)

Neo Culture Technology or NCT was first introduced in 2016 by SM Entertainment founder, Lee So-man, as a boy group with infinite number of members, rotating between units and sub-units. Aside from the units, the group is regarded as one of the best K-pop groups of all time.

While the original concept has undergone many adaptations since then, the overall group with its multiple units and sub-units has been well-received by global audiences. The last album with all the sub-units was 2021's Universe, which broke previous records set by the group's own NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1.

4) NCT 127 (447.6K)

Receiving its name from the longitude occupied by Seoul, South Korea, NCT 127 is yet another NCT sub-unit in the best K-pop groups of all time. The current lineup of the group with nine members was finalized in 2019 and has remained the same since then.

With hits such as Cherry Bomb, Kick It, and the recent 2 Baddies, the group has managed to make themselves visible among both the overarching NCT and K-pop both.

3) NCT Dream (501.5K votes)

NCT Dream was supposed to have a similar concept to NCT U wherein members who came of age (20 years in Korean age) would "graduate" from the group, leaving space for others to join in. This idea was soon dropped, however, and the member (Mark) who had temporarily exited the group came back.

With catchy songs such as Hot Sauce, Candy (a reworked version of the original H.O.T. song), and Glitch Mode, it is clear why NCT Dream is third on the list of best K-pop groups of all time.

2) ASTRO (2.98M votes)

Moonstar🌙✨ @Eunwoosminions it's so cute when they stand like this Don't you all love it when astro ....🤭🤭it's so cute when they stand like this Don't you all love it when astro ....🤭🤭😂it's so cute when they stand like this😭 https://t.co/CTr0Pa0KL3

Debuted in 2015, the group is known for the unique space that it occupies within K-pop music. Whether it is the music of the whole group (Candy Sugar Pop, Dear My Universe, and Footprint) or the sub-unit (Madness and Who), there is a thread of universality in the ethereal connections that ASTRO is able to project.

While the group will have to continue as a four-member group since Rocky's exit and Moonbin's sudden demise, fans will continue to support them in all that they pursue in the future.

1) BTS (2.99M votes)

BTS_official @bts_bighit



앞으로 더 많은 추억을 만들어갈 내년을 기대하며, 우리들의 최고의 순간은 Yet To Come!



#BTS #방탄소년단 #YetToCome 2022 is almost to an end. We hope for more wonderful moments ahead of us because our best moment is Yet To Come!앞으로 더 많은 추억을 만들어갈 내년을 기대하며, 우리들의 최고의 순간은 Yet To Come! #BTS ARMY 2022 is almost to an end. We hope for more wonderful moments ahead of us because our best moment is Yet To Come! 💜앞으로 더 많은 추억을 만들어갈 내년을 기대하며, 우리들의 최고의 순간은 Yet To Come! 💜#BTS #방탄소년단 #YetToCome #BTSARMY https://t.co/vD6pJZv99t

To no one's surprise, BTS occupies the top spot on the list of best K-pop groups of all time. Having been active since 2013, the seven-member group has slowly made their way into the Western mainstream music industry, paving the way for other Korean and Asian artists.

With multiple records across songs, albums, music videos, and platforms, the band will go down in history as one of the most successful groups of all time.

One of the biggest surprises was the lack of girl groups in the top ten best K-pop groups of all time by Dabeme. For all their success, BLACKPINK was at number 11, while fourth-generation groups IVE, ITZY, and more slipped to the lower ranks, still remaining in the top 25 groups.

