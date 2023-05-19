WayV ‘Phantom’ fanmeeting Europe tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more

WayV confirmed the European leg of their Fanmeeting Tour Phantom, and will perform in two European cities as part of their 2023 Fanmeeting Tour. The artists will perform at London’s Eventim Apollo on June 8 before heading to the LaSeine Musicale in Paris on June 11, 2023.

On their official Twitter page, WayV said that only five of their six members will attend the fan meeting - Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery, and YangYang. However, they are yet to reveal the reason behind WinWin's absence from the fanmeeting.

WayV ‘Phantom’ fanmeeting Europe tour: Tickets and more

〖LONDON : Ticket Sales〗

➫ 2023.05.22 MON 1PM (BST)

➫ eventim.co.uk

Fans can check out the ticket details for the Fanmeeting Tour Phantom in Europe on the group's official social media.

The Fanmeeting Tour Phantom is in support of their December 2019 mini-album of the same name. The project started nearly two years after their last release Kick Back in March 2021.

The fanmeeting tour has been revealed with a very dark poster with red ceiling lights, and fans are excited to see this year's tour theme.

The group announced the release of their fourth EP, Phantom on December 9, 2022. However, following the death of the former president of China, Jiang Zemin, the group had to delay the release to December 28.

They confirmed their global fanmeet on January 10, 2023, with the first two shows being held at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace in Seoul on February 11.

They performed tracks from Phantom with their previous tracks including Kick Back, Dream Launch, Action Figure, Love Talk, and Nectar. The fanmeeting also had games with SM Dance Medley with NCT Dream's Candy, Shinee's Sherlock (Clue + Note), and Aespa's Illusion.

Fans can expect more fun in the upcoming Fanmeeting tour.

Their latest album, Phantom, has only seen success since it was released and peaked at number one on the South Korean Circle Chart for the second time in a row. It ranked at number 14 on the monthly chart with 99,019 copies sold. The album also debuted at rank 4 on Oricon's physical album chart with 9,337 copies sold and number five on Billboard Japan Hot Albums.

More about WayV

WayV is a Chinese boy group founded by SM Entertainment. They debuted on January 17, 2019, after publishing their digital EP The Vision. WayV is the fourth sub-unit of NCT (Neo Culture Technology).

WayV's music is primarily K-pop and they also include elements of hip-hop, R&B, and EDM into their tracks. Their EP The Vision has the title track Regular which is a Chinese version of the same track published by NCT 127. The group has various EPs under their music journey such as Take Off, Take Over the Moon, and Kick Back. They also have a large fanbase called WayZenNi.

The group has been featured in various music shows, variety shows, and reality programs. The group also participated in international concerts and tours and represented their talents and was loved by fans worldwide. The group is renowned for their powerful choreography and vocal abilities.

The artists also won Awards and accolades from both national and international award ceremonies. These included Favorite Asian Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and Best Dance Performance (Chinese) at the Asian Pop Music Awards for their Kick Back in 2021.

Meanwhile, The group member Lucas Wong this month confirmed his departure from both WayV and parent group NCT.

